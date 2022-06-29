Willie's got a new green: Fourth of July Picnic is back in the saddle again, at Q2 Stadium

It’s a new era for Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic.

After five years at Circuit of the Americas, followed by a two-year pandemic break, Nelson’s traditional Independence Day bash is back this year, with a shiny new address: Q2 Stadium, home of the Austin FC major-league soccer team.

As always, Willie will headline, taking the stage at 10 p.m. Preceding him are Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Allison Russell, the Osborne Brothers, Midland, Charley Crockett, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Compared to the 2015-2019 run at COTA, this year’s Picnic is more streamlined. Gone is the two-stage setup that featured a parade of acts closely associated with Willie on a smaller early afternoon stage. At Q2, 10 acts will play sets ranging from 40 minutes to an hour, starting at noon and ending at 11 p.m.

Though Q2 was designed to accommodate occasional music events, Willie’s Picnic will be the first concert at the stadium.

“We always wanted the first event to be something that was iconic, something that could represent the best of Austin,” said Andy Loughnane, president of Austin FC. “I think we were able to nail it with a talent that has incredible Austin roots and is also an incredible musician.”

Capacity for soccer games at Q2 is 20,738, but nine large field-level sections added for the Picnic will add about 10,000 seats, according to a representative of promoter C3/Live Nation. Behind those sections will be concession areas to supplement the usual stations in the stands that are used for Austin FC games. Ten smaller field-level sections run along the west side stands.

Protecting the grass is a priority, so the 90,000-square-foot field will be covered with a translucent flooring that’s about 1.75 inches thick, according to Loughnane. “You want light to go through so the grass doesn’t choke out,” he explained, adding that the stadium has scheduled some field-maintenance work just after the Picnic to address any issues that may arise.

As of press time, both field and stadium seats were still available via seatgeek.com, the ticket-selling site Q2 uses. Prices ranged from $50 to $1,369.

The stage has been there all along

The lively standing-room “supporters section” is a key feature of Q2. For the Picnic, those stands will be removed to unveil a stage that was built and stored underneath, specifically for the eventuality of concert events.

“When we designed the stadium, we wanted this to be a multipurpose venue,” Loughnane says. “So a portion of those bleachers are demountable, and are stored essentially off-site. … We’ll build out about another eight feet of stage to make what is roughly 120-foot-by-60-foot stage configuration.”

When Nelson takes the stage following a fireworks display just after dusk, he’ll be joined by his son Micah Nelson — who’ll play his own afternoon set with his band Particle Kid — plus his longtime harmonica sidekick Mickey Raphael, along with drummer Billy English and bassist Kevin Smith.

Willie has played about a half-dozen shows in the Austin area since his sister Bobbie Nelson, who’d played piano in his Family band since the 1970s, died at age 91 in March. The whole band is still adapting to the absence of Bobbie.

“Musically, she and Willie were like one unit,” Raphael told Thor Christensen of the Dallas Morning News recently. “It’s been crazy playing without her since she passed.”

In addition to a handful of performances at his Luck Ranch this spring, Willie played two nights with George Strait at Austin’s new Moody Center in April. He also did a couple of concerts at New Braunfels’ Whitewater Amphitheater in late May.

The Fourth of July Picnic is the anchor date for a summer-long run of the traveling Outlaw Music Festival, which Nelson began doing a few years back as a way to take a more limited Picnic-like experience on the road. Those shows, most of which feature a half-dozen acts, began June 24 in St. Louis and will continue on-and-off through September.

Nelson, who’ll turn 90 in April 2023, recently released “A Beautiful Time,” amazingly the 17th album he’s released in his 80s. Three of his 10 lifetime Grammy Awards have come during that stretch.

The Picnic’s history — and future

Next year looms large not only for the milestone birthday, but also because it’ll mark 50 years since Willie held his first Fourth of July Picnic in Dripping Springs.

The Picnic’s history is complicated. Though its origins date back a half-century, there haven’t actually been 50 picnics. Willie put it on the shelf nine times from 1981 to 2002, including a stretch from 1988 to 1994 when the only Picnics were at Zilker Park in 1990 and the Backyard in Bee Cave in 1993. But it always seems to resurface.

It’s moved around a lot, too, fitting for an artist who’s known for going “On the Road Again.” Most have been in Texas, and about half have been in the Austin area. But Willie played July Fourth bashes as far afield as Atlanta and rural Washington state.

The five-year run at Circuit of the Americas matched the longest Willie had Picnicked in one place, so it was ripe for relocation. The only other five-year run at the same location was 1995-99 in Luckenbach.

COTA might have gotten the Picnic-streak record if it hadn’t been for the pandemic. Willie went virtual in 2020 with a fascinating online marathon that included a band performing live onstage at Luck to accompany recorded contributions from Lyle Lovett, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ziggy Marley and others.

Willie stayed home on July 4 last year, but he invited thousands to Luck Ranch for a three-day mid-July run. Those shows served as a tuneup for an Outlaw Music Fest tour that included an Aug. 22 show at Circuit of the Americas.

How long the Picnic stays at Q2 Stadium perhaps depends on how smoothly this first one goes, which raises the stakes for Monday’s event.

Loughnane hopes this will be the first of many Picnics, and he expects more concerts as well. “We anticipate having other music events as Q2 Stadium continues to evolve,” he said.

It’s a delicate balancing act, given the stadium’s primary role as a major-league soccer facility. “We do prioritize soccer, so it's not as if we can have a concert once a month,” Loughnane said. “The Picnic in 2022 is the first; we hope it can return.”

What to know if you go to Willie's Picnic at Q2

Q2’s website includes a FAQ page for the Picnic. The venue recommends emailing concerts@austinfc.com for answers to any questions not covered on the FAQ page.

