Willie Nelson's Picnic moves to Q2 Stadium, plus Antone's anniversary shows and more music

Here are our top picks for live music events in the Austin area on June 30-July 6.

Thursday-Tuesday: Antone’s 47th anniversary shows

If Antone’s taking about a month every year to celebrate its anniversary seems a little indulgent, there are good reasons for it. The shows help fill up a typically slow summer stretch, and they’re also a good excuse for the club to focus specifically on the old-school roots that earned Antone’s its tag as Austin’s home of the blues.

The modern-day Antone’s has broadened its stylistic base considerably, so not every show in the 47th-anniversary run is a throwback. For example, Thursday’s lineup featuring Magna Carda, Eimaral Sol, M3cca and Ella Ell features younger artists more focused on hip-hop, neo-soul and other sounds ($20, 9 p.m.). Friday brings Ohio R&B act Bigg Robb to the club with local openers the Peterson Brothers ($23, 8 p.m.). The focus turns on Saturday to Jimmie Vaughan’s Tilt-A-Whirl Band plus Antone’s Records proprietors Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, with guest Omar Dykes of Omar & the Howlers fame ($37, 9 p.m.). On Sunday, singer Lavelle White celebrates her 93rd birthday with a show that will begin with the screening of a new documentary film about her ($15, 6:30 p.m.). Monday’s an off-day before the anniversary action continues on Tuesday with classic Austin blues singer Lou Ann Barton and the Moeller Brothers ($10, 8 p.m.). antonesnightclub.com.

Thursday: Quebe Sisters at 04 Center

Twin fiddles have been a prominent element of Western swing music since the mid-20th-century heyday of Bob Wills, but Metroplex outfit the Quebe Sisters raise the ante with their three-fiddle approach. Grace, Hulda and Sophia Quebe have been performing together for more than two decades, releasing several records (including 2019’s self-titled album) and collaborating with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Amos Lee and Asleep at the Wheel. Big Cedar Fever opens. $25-$300. 7 p.m. 04center.com.

Friday: Other Voices: A Tribute to Nanci Griffith at Cactus Cafe

It’s been almost a year since Austin-raised singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith died at age 68, but she continues to be well-remembered, especially in the town where she grew up. Griffith played often at Cactus Cafe in her early years, so it’s fitting that the recently reopened University of Texas campus venue will be the site of this tribute show organized by Austin singer-songwriter Nichole Wagner.

Performers include Patterson Barrett — who played in Griffith’s band for many years — and Nashville-via-Austin singer-songwriter Jaimee Harris, plus locals Teri Joyce, Jana Pochop, Steve Brooks, Kris Schultz, Creek Bed Carter, Brand New Key, Brady Dietert, Alex Coba, Melissa Engleman, Harper Rye, Ceilidh Welch, Jake Farr and Stellar. Admission is free, with donations accepted for the Texas Civil Rights Project and the Other Ones Foundation. 7:30 p.m. cactuscafe.org.

Saturday: Los Pendejos del Norte at NeWorlDeli

Scotland-born folk musician Ed Miller and former Robert Earl Keen guitarist Rich Brotherton have been performing together for decades, though in recent years they’ve mostly convened only for St. Patrick’s Day gigs. But back in the 1980s when they first connected, they also sometimes teamed up with Canary Islands native Pipo Hernandez, who back then was a member of the noted Latin American folk ensemble Toqui Amaru. It’s a fascinating mix when all three join forces under the tongue-in-cheek moniker Los Pendejos del Norte. Free (donations accepted). 7 p.m. neworldeli.com.

Saturday: Madam Radar, Johnny Nicholas, W.C. Clark at Saxon Pub

The Saxon’s M.O. is several separate-ticketed shows on most nights, and this Saturday lineup is particularly strong. Arrive early for octogenarian blues great W.C. Clark, once saluted with an “Austin City Limits” episode featuring the Vaughan brothers ($10-$12, 6 p.m.). Next up is Johnny Nicholas, a former member of Asleep at the Wheel known for serving up tunes and entrees at his Hill Top Cafe near Fredericksburg ($15, 8 p.m.). Closing things out is Madam Radar, the Kelly Green-fronted rock band preparing to release a new album titled “Speak” later this month ($15, 10 p.m.). thesaxonpub.com.

Sunday: Fleet Foxes at Waterloo Park

Formed in Seattle around 15 years ago with a vocal-harmony approach (that brought to mind an indie-folk Crosby, Stills & Nash) with their initial Sub Pop releases, Fleet Foxes had a fast rise followed by a rocky few years when leader Robin Pecknold went back to college and drummer Josh Tillman left to become Father John Misty. But the band regrouped and persevered, issuing the album “Crack-Up” on the Nonesuch label in 2017 and then the Grammy-nominated “Shore” on Anti- Records in 2020. $33-$98. 7 p.m. waterloogreenway.org.

Monday: Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic at Q2 Stadium

Back after a two-year pandemic break, Nelson’s nearly half-century-old Independence Day bash gets a makeover this year with a new location — the home field of Austin FC. Willie headlines, as always; also on the bill are Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Allison Russell, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel. There’s also fireworks, of course. noon to 11 p.m. $50-$575. q2stadium.com.