ACL Fest adds Death Cab For Cutie, Culture Club, Tai Verdes, more to 2022 lineup

Did the previously release Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup conjure the sound of settling in your heart? Well, we don't really want to hurt you, so let's cut to the chase.

Organizers on Tuesday announced a few big names added to the 2022 ACL Fest lineup, including millennial emo stalwarts Death Cab for Cutie and 1980s pop faves Culture Club.

ACL Fest runs Oct. 7-9 and 14-16 in Zilker Park. Seattle-born band Death Cab, fronted by Benjamin Gibbard, will play the only the second weekend of the festival, as will Boy George and the Culture Club gang, best known for Reagan-era hits like "Karma Chameleon."

Also joining the fun in Zilker Park: viral pop singer Tai Verdes for Weekend 2 and Austin artist (and Black Pumas musician) Adrian Quesada, who will showcase his "Boleros Psicodélicos" project during Weekend 1. Other lineup additions include The Ventures (Weekend 1), Spill Tab, Walt Disco (Weekend 1), Danielle Ponder, The Brummies (Weekend 2) and more.

General admission 3-day tickets for Weekend 2 are on sale, but the rest of the fest's ticket options as sold out, according to organizers. Go to aclfestival.com/tickets for more info.

ACL Fest revealed its initial lineup in May. The headliners will be Lil Nas X, The Chicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore and Flume.