Shinyribs, Black Joe Lewis to headline July Blues on the Green shows in Zilker Park

Blues on the Green, the long-running free summer concert series in Zilker Park, will feature three-band bills of local acts with headliners Shinyribs on July 19 and Black Joe Lewis on July 20, sponsor ACL Radio announced Monday.

The headliners will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. and play for 75 minutes. Joining Shinyribs on the first show (which falls on a Tuesday) will be Tomar & the FCs at 7:45 p.m. and Scott Strickland at 7 p.m. Opening for Black Joe Lewis on the series finale the next night are Mélat at 7:45 p.m. and Angélica Rahe at 7 p.m.

The July concerts follow two mid-June events that featured indie band Wild Child and a revue organized by Grammy-winning ensemble Grupo Fantasma. The series began in the early 1990s and has featured top-drawing acts including Gary Clark Jr. and Shakey Graves, among dozens of other local acts.

More:Our interview with Shinyribs leader Kevin Russell

More:ACL Radio's free Blues on the Green concerts return in 2022

More information on the series, including details on what can and can't be brought to Zilker Park for the shows, is at acl-radio.com/blues-on-the-green. The series is presented by H-E-B and the Austin Parks Foundation.