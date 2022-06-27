Chainsmokers, G-Eazy to play Blended Festival at Circuit of the Americas this fall

After a debut last year on the Long Center Lawn, Blended Festival is returning to Austin this fall with a two-day wine-and-music event at Circuit of the Americas, featuring a lineup that includes electronic duo the Chainsmokers and rapper G-Eazy.

Related:Shinyribs, Black Joe Lewis to headline July Blues on the Green shows in Zilker Park

Also booked for the Sept. 24-25 event are Galantis, Borgeous, Brody Jenner, Blake Horstmann, Mariah Angeliq, Cray, Marc E. Bassy and Wuki, along with local acts Blackillac, FriendZone and the Spazmatics.

Tickets, $119-$419, are on sale now via blendedfestival.com. In addition to music on multiple stages and a 100-foot wine tent, the fest features a culinary stage, a VIP village and a wellness lounge.

More Austin music:Hot Summer Nights free music festival returns to Austin's Red River Cultural District

The subscription service and mobile app My Wine Society launched the Blended Festival in San Diego in 2019. After a pandemic hiatus, the event returned in 2021 and expanded to include festivals in Austin, Nashville and Tampa.