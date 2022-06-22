C.J. Chenier kicks off Antone's anniversary run, plus more live music in Austin

Here are our top picks for live music events in the Austin area on June 23-29.

Thursday: Kathleen Edwards, John Paul White at Stateside at the Paramount

Canadian singer-songwriter Edwards emerged from Ottawa 20 years ago with a self-released album, “Failer,” that still ranks as one of the finest Americana debuts ever issued. Three more followed over the next decade before Edwards took a break, opening a small-town coffee shop (slyly named Quitters). She returned in 2020 with “Total Freedom,” her first record for prominent Nashville indie label Dualtone. Sharing the bill with her is John Paul White, who’s released three solo albums since leaving the Grammy-winning duo Civil Wars. $32.50-$47.50 (tickets to the originally scheduled May 27 date will be honored). 8 p.m. austintheatre.org.

— P.B.

Related:Sheryl Crow and Joe Ely are this year's Austin City Limits Hall of Fame inductees

Thursday: David Ramirez at Long Center Lawn

The latest show in the Long Center’s weekly outdoor Drop-In showcase of local acts features indie singer-songwriter Ramirez, who’s gradually become a nightclub-filling act across a dozen years that have included six full-length albums plus a couple of EPs and a disc with the collaborative outfit Glorietta. Sharon Silva opens. A rare non-local act for the series is opener Sharon Silva, known for her work with Los Angeles indie-folk band Wild Reeds. 8 p.m. Free with RSVP at longcenter.org.

— P.B.

Friday: C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band at Antone’s

Zydeco master Chenier and his family have a long association with legendary Austin blues club Antone’s, ever since C.J.’s father, Clifton Chenier, played the very first night at the original Antone’s in 1975. C.J. helped christen the current location a few years ago; this year, he and his Red Hot Louisiana Band are batting leadoff for the club’s monthlong 47th-anniversary celebration. Jivin’ Gene and Lynn August open. $18-$20. 8 p.m. The second show in the anniversary series is Saturday with Leo Nocentelli of the Meters plus Ms. Mack & the Daddies ($25-$28, 8 p.m.). A limited number of “super tickets” good for all 16 anniversary shows through July 23 are available for $200 via antonesnightclub.com.

— P.B.

More:Arc Angels, Marcia Ball among acts playing Antone's 47th anniversary

Friday: Sons of Mystro, SaulPaul at 04 Center

Raised by a father from Jamaica and a mother from Barbados, 20-something brothers Malcolm and Umoja MacNeish learned to play violin in south Florida’s public schools. Their YouTube channel features dozens of dual-violin renditions of well-known reggae and pop songs, and they write their own material as well. They’ve released two albums, “Reggae Strings” volumes 1 and 2, and will perform with a DJ and a drummer in their first 04 Center appearance. Opening is local hip-hop singer-songwriter SaulPaul. $15-$40. 8 p.m. 04center.com.

— P.B.

Saturday: Shinyribs at Haute Spot

Radio station KLBJ-FM’s Local Licks Live shows date back to the 1980s at various locations, but they’ve found a quality new location at Cedar Park’s outdoor venue Haute Spot. Longtime on-air personality Loris Lowe welcomes Kevin Russell’s highly entertaining swampy-soul outfit Shinyribs for this installment, with opening act D-Madness. $25-$45. 8 p.m. hautspotvenue.com.

— P.B.

From the archives:Our interview with Shinyribs' Kevin Russell

Sunday: Denzel Curry at Stubb’s

For the most part, the rapidly rising Miami rapper eschews club bangers for reflective self-exploration on “Melt My Eyez See Your Future,” his fifth studio album. He flexes his jazz chops over a feathery vocal hook from Bridget Perez on “Mental” and gets battle ready with funk innovator Thundercat on “The Smell of Death.” Will it be a kinder, gentler Curry show? Maybe, but we still predict at least three mosh pits will break out before the night is over. Redveil, Skiifall and Playthatboizay open. $32.50. 7 p.m. stubbsaustin.com.

— D.S.S.

Tuesday: Brannen Temple Septet at Parker Jazz Club

The rare native Austinite, drummer/percussionist Temple has toured or recorded with dozens of acts over the past three decades, ranging from locals such as Ruthie Foster and Eric Johnson to national and international artists such as Lizz Wright and Eric Burdon. He plays most Wednesdays with B3 organ great Red Young at the Continental Gallery, but for this show he’ll head downtown to play Parker Jazz Club’s new Live On-Air weekly series, which is also livestreamed and sponsored by the Texas Jazz Society. Joining him are saxophonists LaQuin Lay and Daniel Robinson, bassist D-Madness, trombonist Andre Hayward, pianist Dayne Reliford and percussionist Mikel Urdy. $10. 7 p.m. parkerjazzclub.com.

— P.B.