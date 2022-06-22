Hot Summer Nights free music festival returns to Austin's Red River Cultural District

Hot Summer Nights, the sweaty summer cousin to Austin's popular Free Week series in January, will return to the Red River Cultural District from Aug. 4-6.

Eleven Red River Cultural District venues, including popular hot spots Cheer Up Charlies, Mohawk and Empire, as well as relative newcomers like Chess Club and Mala Vida, will participate in the event. Over the three days of the festival, the venues will present no-cover shows by local and regional artists highlighting a mix of established talent and up-and-comers.

Although the shows are free for fans, all artists are paid for their performances through festival sponsorships.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the RRCD's charitable programs. Artists will be announced at a later date. Drop by redriverculturaldistrict.org for more details.