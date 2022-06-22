The Weather Station take on Texas heat with cool Canadian sounds on 'Austin City Limits'

"Austin City Limits" gets a lot of attention for the big names who've appeared on the program across nearly five decades — from Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to Radiohead and Foo Fighters to Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monáe to Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

But much of the show's raison d'etre remains to elevate promising artists still on the rise. Toronto indie-folk outfit the Weather Station, which taped an episode of the show on Tuesday night at ACL Live, is a prime example.

The night before, leader Tamara Lindeman and her five-piece backing crew performed downstairs at 3Ten, a room far too small to accommodate the majority of acts who get booked for "Austin City Limits."

But the Weather Station's 2021 album "Ignorance," a treatise of sorts on climate change issues, made a lot of year-end best-of lists, which apparently helped catch the attention of the show's executive producer, Terry Lickona. He might also have seen the group's 2018 performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

However they got here, Lindeman and her mates made the most of an hourlong performance that focused on the "Ignorance" album. Dressed in a radiant blue suit that contrasted with her band's all-black attire, Lindeman enchanted with songs that drew as much from jazz as they did from folk and indie-rock.

A big part of that was the playing of Karen Ng, whose contributions on clarinet and saxophone consistently pushed the ensemble toward adventurous horizons. To Lindeman's right, Will Kidman had a more subtle role than guitarists generally play in indie bands, but his playing always supported the material, and when he did take solos on the final two songs, his masterful tone and skill shone brightly.

Johnny Spence, at Lindeman's left, carried a lot of weight with keyboard and synth fills that often gave the songs their sonic frames. Behind the front four, bassist Ben Whitely and drummer Kieran Adams provided both steady backbeat and rhythmic elasticity, depending on what each song required.

Highlights from "Ignorance" included "Wear," which set the tone for Lindeman's climate concerns with lyrics such as, "I tried to wear the world like some kinda jacket/It does not keep me warm, I cannot ever seem to fasten it"; "Robber," a musically inventive tune that began with Lindeman gently striking the drummer's cymbals for atmospheric effect; and the set-closing "Subdivisions," to which Kidman added a guitar solo that almost sounded like violins.

Still, the show's most arresting moment came when Lindeman diverged from the "Ignorance" material and played "Stars," essentially the title track from an stripped-down album she released earlier this year called "How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars." Backed only by Spence's keyboards, Lindeman's voice rang out with pure grace, the crowd remaining intimately hushed for the entire song. Its mesmerizing effect suggested that more songs from this new album might have been worth including.

The Weather Station 'Austin City Limits' set list

1. Wear

2. Loss

3. Separated

4. You and I (on the Other Side of the World)

5. Way It Is, Way It Could Be

6. Stars

7. Look

8. Tried to Tell You

9. Better Now

10. Heart

11. Robber

12. Atlantic

13. Parking Lot

14. Subdivisions

Encore:

15. Thirty