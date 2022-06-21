Hip-hop star Kid Cudi is coming to Austin's Moody Center in August

Kid Cudi will bring his "To the Moon" tour to Austin's Moody Center on Aug. 31, the venue announced Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via moodycenteratx.com, with a presale event for American Express Card members Tuesday through Thursday. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Don Toliver, Strick and 070 Shake will open the show.

Cudi's 2020 release "Man on the Moon III: The Chosen," a sequel of sorts to his similarly titled first and second albums from 2009 and 2010, reached No. 2 on the Billboard album charts.

A new album, "Entergalactic," is due this fall. It's the soundtrack to a new Netflix animated series of the same name set to premiere Sept. 30. Cudi, who has had dozens of film and TV appearances over the past decade, collaborated with Ariana Grande on a song from the Oscar-nominated 2021 film "Don't Look Up."

Two big Austin concerts coming this fall:Post Malone and Slipknot

MORE CONCERTS:The ultimate guide to live Austin music this spring and summer

Cudi's last musical performance in Austin was in 2016, but he was in town earlier this year for the South by Southwest Film Festival premiere of the slasher movie "X," in which he appears.