Sheryl Crow and Joe Ely are this year's Austin City Limits Hall of Fame inductees

Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow and legendary Texas artist Joe Ely will be this year's inductees into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame on Oct. 27 at ACL Live, the long-running music television program announced Thursday.

Tickets to the ceremony, which will feature many special guests to be named later, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 via acltv.com/hall-of-fame. Ticket prices have not yet been announced; proceeds benefit Austin PBS.

Crow has been featured on "Austin City Limits" twice, in 1997 and 2004, both of them hourlong episodes. More recently, she was co-host of the program's 40th-anniversary celebration in 2014. A multimillion-selling pop artist, Crow was in Austin earlier this year for the world premiere of her documentary "Sheryl" at South by Southwest. The film is currently airing on Showtime. She also appeared at a birthday tribute to Willie Nelson on Nelson's Luck Ranch in Spicewood last month.

Ely made his "Austin City Limits" debut in 1980 and has made a dozen appearances on the show, including five as a headliner, one each with bands the Flatlanders and Los Super Seven, a 1999 celebration of Mexican roots music, and a 2008 songwriters special with Lyle Lovett, Guy Clark and John Hiatt. He's also appeared as a guest with artists Kevin Welch, Ryan Bingham and Steve Earle.

Launched in 2014 with inaugural inductees Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan (along with founder Bill Arhos and key supporter Darrell Royal), the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame has inducted more than 20 artists in seven previous ceremonies. (No induction ceremony was held in 2020 because of the pandemic.)

Last year's inductees were Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams and Wilco. This is the first year since 2014 that just two artists are being inducted.