Two big Austin concerts coming to Moody Center this fall: Post Malone and Slipknot

Get ready for Posty, post-haste.

Grammy-nominated singer-rapper Post Malone on Monday announced dates for his Twelve Carrot Tour. He'll stop at Austin's Moody Center on Oct. 22. Roddy Ricch is set to open the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via moodycenteratx.com and livenation.com. Citi cardmembers can buy presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Post Malone came to the Erwin Center in 2020 and played the Austin360 (now Germania Insurance) Amphitheater in 2018. The "Circles" artist recently released his fourth album, "Twelve Carat Toothache."

Also announced Monday: Heavy metal band Slipknot is bringing its Knotfest Roadshow to Germania Insurance Amphitheater on Sept. 27.

Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire are set to open the Austin date. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday via knotfest.com/roadshow.

The band brought Knotfest to Austin360 Amphitheater in 2019. Slipknot is expected to release an album this year, their first since 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind."