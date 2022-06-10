10 ways to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in Austin with concerts, parades and cultural arts

Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a national holiday, but Black communities in Texas have celebrated Emancipation Day for generations.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people in rebel states, on January 1, 1863, but enforcement throughout the South was lax until Union troops arrived.

On June 19, 1865, Texas became the final Confederate state to hear the proclamation when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought the news to the city of Galveston. The first known Juneteenth celebrations took place the following year.

This year, Austin will mark the holiday with long-running traditions, like the East Austin parade that showcases community organizations and presents Miss Juneteenth to the community. There will also be concerts, parties and cultural arts events throughout the city. (Several surrounding cities, including Pflugerville, Round Rock, Bastrop and Buda, will also host community celebrations.)

Here are 10 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Austin.

June 14-20: Juneteenth Culture Fest at Kenny Dorham’s Backyard

Harold McMillan and Clifford Guillard, longtime leaders of the East Austin arts scene, team up to produce a five-day celebration of Black arts in the heart of Austin’s African American Cultural Heritage District.

The party kicks off on Monday with a special Juneteenth edition of the outdoor music venue’s weekly blues jam. On Wednesday, the fest presents Afro-jazz from Ibrahim Aminou (leader of Sahara Lounge’s Africa Night house band) and spoken word from WORD! Voices Heard. And on Thursday “Stories in Black” will feature an evening of documentary shorts about Black Austin.

The party heats up on Friday night with a hip-hop block party featuring rappers Kydd Jones, Dowrong and many more, and on Saturday, an East End Community Celebration will include an appearance from Ballet Afrique, a hip-hop showcase and Chitlin Circuit Revisited, a concert and discussion that explores the roots of Austin’s Black music scene, inside the Historic Victory Grill.

A closing ceremony on Sunday will honor McMillan’s four decades of service to Austin’s Black music scene with gospel music and more. All events are free and open to the public. See the event’s Facebook page for more details.

June 16-19: 'BLKS' at Rogge Ranch House

Local company New Manifest Theatre teams up with Salvage Vanguard to present poet Aziza Barnes’ first play, which debuted in Chicago in 2017. The show features a trio of friends searching for intimacy and joy in a callous world. Through a “24-hour blitz,” they explore “what it is to be a queer blk woman in 2015 New York, how we survive and save ourselves from ourselves,” the producers say. The company will celebrate Juneteenth and Pride Month with pre-show community markets and post-show discussions after select performances. (The production continues for two more weekends.) $15. 8 p.m. newmanifest.org.

June 17: 8th annual Juneteenth Music Fest at AISD Performing Arts Center

The annual celebration brought to you by the Reagan High School Soul Raider Marching Band promises a variety of blues, funk, soul and New Orleans jazz played by some of the city’s best high school show band players. The Raiders will be joined by the Austin All Star Band, A Train Drumline, Black and Gold Dancers and the Reagan High School cheerleaders. O.G. Austin emcee Bavu Blakes will make a special guest appearance at the event. $5 (benefits the Austin All-Star Band scholarship). 6 p.m. Visit the Juneteenth Music Fest Facebook page for more information.

June 17: Tameca Jones, Mama Duke at Antone’s

It’s not technically billed as a Juneteenth event, but we’d be remiss if we failed to inform you that the Empress of Austin Soul will be back in town for one night only. In tearful testimony at an Austin Music Commission meeting last year, the explosive soul singer said the city’s lack of support for Black musicians was part of what drove her decision to decamp to Los Angeles. This is a fine opportunity to show her the love she deserves. The stellar bill also includes bombastic rapper Mama Duke and soulful singer Ivy Roots. $25 and up. 9 p.m. antonesnightclub.com.

June 18: 2022 Historic Juneteenth Parade in East Austin

The Greater East Austin Youth Association’s annual parade through East Austin includes marching bands, dancers, community groups, floats, cars and an appearance from the winner of the 2022 Miss Juneteenth pageant and her royal court. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Salina Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and proceeds down Chicon Street to Rosewood Avenue before ending at Rosewood and Brushy Creek Park for a Juneteenth festival that includes live entertainment, vendors and an evening fireworks display. juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

June 18: Soul Food Truck Fest at Huston-Tillotson University

The daylong event features live music by Grammy-nominated R&B trio The Ton3s, who have worked as backup singers for Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia Barrino and Jodeci. Austin hip-hop and R&B artists Anastasia Hera and Eimaral Sol and Dallas’ Polo Da Vibe will also perform. The food truck lineup includes Roland’s Soul Food Cupcakes, South African Food Affair, Cranky Granny’s and more. The event also includes cooking demos, vendors, a kids zone and a Black "love lounge" (featuring talks and games for couples and singles) sponsored by Black Love Texas. City Council Member Natasha Harper Madison, Huston-Tillotson President Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette and KUT’s Miles Bloxson will all make appearances at the event. $15 and up. 11 a.m. soulfoodtruckfest.com.

June 18-19: Stay Black and Live at the Carver Museum and Genealogy Center

The East Austin art museum and cultural center opens its doors for a two-day celebration of Black arts and culture in Austin. Saturday’s events include educational presentations about African American genealogy, guided tours of the museum and grounds, a Black maker’s market, musical performances and a quilt-making workshop hosted by the National Council of Negro Women.

On Sunday, the festival turns up the volume for a daylong music festival featuring top Austin rappers Riders Against the Storm, Mama Duke, the Teeta and Chakeeta B alongside blues legend W.C. Clark and more. Worth noting, this is your last chance to see the exhibit “Grooves from the Deep and the Space Math of George Clinton,” a vibrant collection of visual art from the genre-defining funkateer, now on display at the Carver. 11 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. All events are free and open to the public. juneteenthatx.com.

June 18-19: Juneteenth Jubilee celebrating Black Excellence at Cheer Up Charlies

This two-day bash at the Red River Cultural District’s hub for LGBTQ culture features over a dozen DJs who will explore the depth of the African diaspora’s sonic palette through sets featuring everything from deep house and techno to hip-hop and Afrobeat. DJs include Stefon Osae, Fairyaries, Miss Melodic and Black Android. The event will also include live performances from vocal house duo Glass Slipper and Vertarias Black. 3 p.m. doors daily. Check the event's Facebook page for more information.

June 18-19: Texas Farmers’ Market Juneteenth Celebrations

Texas Farmers’ Market commemorates the holiday on Saturday at the Lakeline Farmers’ Market with a live set from funk, soul, jazz and R&B artist Ange K plus a pickling demo by Sheena Moore of Sheena's Pickles and a chef’s demo by Joi Chevalier of The Cook's Nook. On Sunday, the celebration continues at the Mueller Farmer’s Market with music by DJ Cysūm. texasfarmersmarket.org.

June 19: H3 Cypher Sunday at Empire Control Room

Back in the '90s, downtown Austin clubs willing to book hip-hop artists were few and far between. Then a crew of ace freestyle rappers joined forces with top ATX DJs and some of the city’s best funk and groove instrumentalists to create the legendary Hip-Hop Humpday residency. Huge crowds flocked to the Mercury Lounge on Sixth Street for their hourslong improvised jams, proving that there was an Austin audience hungry for sharp lyricism laid over live breakbeats and jazz improvisation. An all-star cast of H3 originals including Bavu Blakes, Tee Double, Traygod, DJ Phyfteen, D Madness and more will be in the house for this early show. $12. 6 p.m. empireatx.com.