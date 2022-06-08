Live music in Austin this week: Jimmy Buffett, Camp Nowhere, Earthgang, more

Here are our top live music options in the Austin area this week.

Friday: Camp Nowhere at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Chart-topping international star Porter Robinson headlines the traveling electronic music festival, which has dates in Austin and Dallas this year. Other artists on the bill include deep house DJs Lane 8 and Nora En Pure and DJ, multi-instrumentalist and Femme House co-founder LP Giobbi. In addition to music, organizers promise art installations and activities. $39.50 and up. campnowheretexas.com.

— D.S.S.

Friday: KOOP Radio 27th Birthday Party at Antone’s

Austin’s community radio station has a colorful history forged in fire and fights. Through it’s 27-year history, 91.7 FM has attracted a cohort of passionate music lovers and community activists who collaborate to produce some of the most original programming on Austin’s airwaves. Psych-rock project Kalu James and the Electric Joint, fuzzed-out cumbia act Money Chicha and husband/wife hip-hop duo Riders Against the Storm help the little-community-radio-station-that-could celebrate another trip around the sun. $20. 7 p.m. koop.org.

— D.S.S.

Saturday: Jimmy Buffett at Moody Center

Though Buffett has long been big enough to play the biggest hall in town, occasionally Austin gets treated to smaller-venue shows, because he typically rehearses here with his band before heading on tour. We last saw him with a yard full of Parrotheads at Stubb’s in 2015, but this time he’s helping to break in the new Moody Center. Expect plenty of margaritas to be served when he revisits the city where he wrote “Margaritaville” in the 1970s. $54-$969. 8 p.m. moodycenteratx.com.

— P.B.

Saturday: Earthgang at Emo’s

It is very tempting to cast the Atlanta duo, who lace sharp lyricism with syrupy Southern harmonies, as the next Outkast. Like the “ATLiens,” they unwind street wisdom and understand the power of a soulful hook. But their sound is distinctly post-trap, with a millennial approach to social issues that informs songs like the mental health check-in “Strong Friends.” Along with the rest of their Spillage Village crew, which includes Dreamville labelmates J.I.D. and R&B singer 6lack, they are emerging as leaders of the next generation, and this is probably your last chance to catch them at a mid-size venue. $38-$99. 7 p.m. doors. emosaustin.com.

— D.S.S.

Saturday: Calexico at Scoot Inn

Touring bands largely stayed off the road over the past couple of years, but Arizona’s eclectic Calexico kept busy enough in the studio to produce two albums. “Seasonal Shift” came out in December 2020, followed by “El Mirador.” It’s now been a quarter-century since Joey Burns and John Convertino spun off from Giant Sand to create this cinematic desert-rock band with Mexican influences, and they seem to get better with each passing year. $30-$35. 6 p.m. doors. scootinnaustin.com.

— P.B.