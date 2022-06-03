Black Pumas guitarist Adrian Quesada takes a trip into balada with 'Boleros Psicodélicos'

Black Pumas guitarist Adrian Quesada was driving around Austin one day about 20 years ago when a song that fascinated him came on an AM Spanish-language station. It was “Esclavo y Amo,” sung by a Peruvian band called Los Pasteles Verdes. Soon he was at a now-shuttered record store on South Congress Avenue, buying a greatest-hits CD that contained the song.

A decade later, Quesada recorded “Esclavo y Amo" with Argentinian singer Natalia Clavier from the band Thievery Corporation for an album by the Quesada-led band Echocentrics. This was years before he met singer Eric Burton and formed the Grammy-nominated Black Pumas.

“Esclavo y Amo” led Quesada down a rabbit hole. He discovered a whole subgenre of Latin American bolero music often referred to as balada — essentially, traditional ballads that collided with the influence of rock & roll, soul and psychedelia in the 1960s and ’70s.

It took another decade before his fascination with the sound led to “Boleros Psicodélicos,” out June 3 on ATO Records. When the pandemic paused his busy life touring the world with Black Pumas, Quesada holed up at his Electric Deluxe studio, creating instrumental tracks that he eventually shared with singers whom he thought might share his interest in this music.

Related:Review of Black Pumas at the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival

It soon took on a life of its own. “People would turn me on to new artists that I'd never heard from this kind of sound,” he recalls. “It was like making a documentary; I was just learning and learning.”

More of these balada songs began to surface with the advent of streaming services, which deepened the well from which Quesada drew inspiration. Ideas came from the singers he’d contacted, including several Latin American artists.

“I wanted this to feel like an international album,” he says. “Because the music is from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Chile, Peru (and other Latin American countries), I wanted it to feel like that. So I concentrated on people from all over the world.”

Among them was iLe, a Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer from the band Calle 13. “I sent her my whole inspiration playlist and she was like, ‘Yeah, that's all cool, I like that stuff — but have you ever heard this other guy? His arrangements were different,’” Quesada says. “And it opened my world up.

“It took me out of my comfort zone. I had a really focused lens on what I thought was happening in this era, and she turned me on to all this other stuff that was amazing. … You can tell that they were listening to rock & roll and soul music, but also the psychedelic influence of what was happening at the time in general. You could hear it creep in, but less overtly.”

Related:Black Pumas filter Glen Campbell through the Meters on ’Wichita Lineman’

Other artists featured on the album include Gaby Moreno, a Guatemalan artist now based in Los Angeles; Gabriel Garzón-Montano, a New York singer-songwriter whose parents were from Colombia and France; and Girl Ultra, an R&B singer from Mexico City. Contributors recorded their parts in home studios or facilities in their locales.

Quesada assembled everything in Austin. He played much of the guitar, bass and keyboard tracks himself, hiring drummers to replace most of his original drum tracks. A few locals took part, as well, including Black Pumas keyboardist JaRon Marshall and organist/arranger Peter Stopschinski.

Quesada’s 2018 album “Look at My Soul: The Latin Shade of Texas Soul” was in some respects a similar endeavor, but he says that album “was more about connecting the dots with a lot of living legends and coming full circle.” By contrast, “Boleros Psicodélicos” is more about drawing inspiration from the root sources.

Most of the songs are originals, with Quesada writing the music and the singers contributing lyrics. There are five covers, including a new version of “Esclavo y Amo” that once again features Clavier.

If there’s a model for what Quesada is doing with these records that dig into historical Latin forms, he suggests it might be the 1997 album “Buena Vista Social Club,” which revived the careers of many legendary Cuban musicians.

“A lot of people knew nothing back then about Cuban music at all,” he says. “But it was neatly packaged and presented to us as like, ‘If you want to know a little bit about it’ — and then from there, I love that it opened the doors.”

Here’s the video for the opening track, “Mentiras Con Cariño,” featuring iLe:

MORE NEW AUSTIN MUSIC

Here’s a look at other local records out this month.

Patty Griffin, 'Tape'

Interesting origin story behind this collection: Griffin found a “rarities/deep cuts” playlist of her music on a streaming site that didn’t seem like it fit the designation. She started thinking about home demos that would be a better representation and was pleasantly surprised to find 10 tracks that “were better than I had remembered,” she said in press materials accompanying the album. “It all seemed worth listening to. Back then I didn’t think so, but I do now.”

Indeed it is. Griffin long ago proved to be such a powerful songwriter that it’s no surprise even the stuff she left behind was worthy of revisiting. These tunes, captured years ago on home-recording apps, are mostly just Griffin and a piano or acoustic guitar, though her friend Robert Plant chimes in on the track “Don’t Mind.”

In this case, less is more: With no studio sheen, all the focus is on the songs – and they’re really good songs. Especially worthy are the piano tunes “Sundown,” “Night” and “Forever Shall Be,” all of which easily could have found a home on one of her proper albums.

“These songs have a feel you can only get when you’re by yourself at three o’clock in the morning,” Griffin said. “To listen to the bulk of these recordings, you do have to let go of the idea of good sound quality and just listen to the performance.” True enough – but in fact, the sonic limitations are an asset, not a liability. Griffin’s fans may well find some of the most moving recordings of her career in this humble half-hour set.

Out June 10 (limited-edition cassette June 17). Here’s the lyric video for the opening track, “Get Lucky”:

Calder Allen, 'The Game'

The 19-year-old grandson of legendary songwriter-sculptor Terry Allen turned heads at last year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival with a set that featured a band full of ringers, including guitarist Charlie Sexton and Chicks fiddler Martie Maguire. Sexton co-produced this 10-song debut at Arlyn Studios with in-house engineer Jacob Sciba.

In an interview during ACL Fest, Allen – who began college at the University of Montana last fall after graduating from Austin High School – said he wanted “to write a coming-of-age storyline” for his first album. His music is in the same general country-folk mode as his grandfather’s, though it’s more straightforward troubadour-styled songwriting than the outsider-art approach of Terry’s music. “My whole process is just making sure I'm saying something that I believe, and that's something he influenced me on,” Calder said.

Out June 10. Release show June 11 at Continental Club. Here’s the video for “Good Times”:

Beth//James, 'Get Together'

Married couple Mikaela and Jordan Burchill chose their respective middle names of Beth and James as the moniker of their indie-pop duo. “Get Together” is their first full-length release, following several EPs and singles issued over the past five years.

James Petralli of Austin band White Denim produced and engineered the sessions at Radio Milk Studios, also co-writing with the Burchills. Jordan’s guitars and Mikaela’s keyboards drive these 10 radio-ready original songs, along with their richly melodic vocal harmonies. Highlights include the early-release singles “Boy Genius” and “Voicemails.”

Out June 3. Release show June 3 at Captain Quackenbush’s Coffeehouse. Here’s the video for the opening track, “Shake It Out”:

Margaret Slovak Trio, 'Ballad for Brad'

A jazz guitarist equally at home playing electric and nylon-string acoustic instruments, Slovak traveled to New York, where she lived before moving to Austin a decade ago, to record this enchanting instrumental set with bassist Harvie S and drummer Michael Sarin. “Ballad for Brad” is a comeback of sorts: A 2003 car accident injured her right hand, arm and shoulder, requiring surgeries plus years of recuperation and relearning.

Slovak says she wrote some of the songs for loved ones, including her late sister on “Song for Anne” and “Forty-Four,” and her husband, former American-Statesman writer Brad Buchholz, for whom the album and its title track are named. There’s also “Courage, Truth and Hope,” a tribute to legendary journalist and political commentator Bill Moyers.

Out June 1. Playing Wednesdays in June at Chez Zee. Here’s the title track:

Hog Branch, self-titled

The 10-song debut from this five-piece band fronted by Rick Watson, recorded with producer Matt Parmenter at Austin’s Ice Cream Factory studio, mixes elements of blues, jazz, country, soul and more.

Out June 10. Release show June 11 at Little Longhorn Saloon. Here’s an instrumental version of the track “Afraid I’ll Wake”:

COMING SOON

JULY 15: …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, “XI: Bleed Here Now”

JULY 15: Alex Dupree, “Thieves”

JULY 15: Get Set Go, “#dinosore”

JULY 29: Eric Johnson, “The Book of Making” and “Yesterday Meets Today” (Blue Elan)

JULY 30: Madam Radar, title TBA

AUG. 5: Buenos Diaz, “Cocaine Queen”

AUG. 19: Western Youth, “Rock & Roll” EP

SEPT. 17: Andrea Magee, “Belfast Girl”

More from Austin360 On The Record

May 2022: John Doe's acoustic album, plus Midland and more

April 2022: Scott Strickland makes a big leap forward, plus Buffalo Hunt and more

March 2022: Darden Smith's expansive 'Western Skies,' plus Ray Wylie Hubbard and more