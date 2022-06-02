Brendon Urie pins high hopes for Panic! at the Disco tour on Moody Center kick-off

Still got a fever you can't sweat out? Panic! at the Disco's new tour will kick off in Austin this fall.

Pop singer (and 2000s emo fave) Brendon Urie will start The Viva Las Vengeance Tour on Sept. 8 at the Moody Center. The tour will support Panic! at the Disco's new album, "Viva Las Vengeance," out Aug. 19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on June 8. The Moody Center will offer presale tickets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 7. Additionally, members of Verizon's loyalty program and Citi card members will get first crack at tickets before that.

Go to panicatthedisco.com, moodycenteratx.com or ticketmaster.com for more information.

For each ticket sold, $1 will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, "a fund which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity," according to the tour announcement.

Beach Bunny and Jake Wesley Rogers will open up the tour kick-off at the Moody Center.