Jamie XX, Fatboy Slim to play Austin's electronic music festival Seismic Dance Event 5.0

Seismic Dance Event will return to the Concourse Project on November 11-13 for a three-day, three-stage celebration of electronic music that will include performances from Jamie XX and Fatboy Slim.

In one of its earlier incarnations, the party hosted by local dance music production team RealMusic Events featured Idris Elba doing a DJ set at the Austin American-Statesman's downtown office. Last year, the RealMusic team settled into the Concourse Project, their permanent location on Burleson Road in Southeast Austin. For the festival, the seven-acre site will include indoor and outdoor stages, art installations, food trucks and more.

Acclaimed British DJ and producer Jamie XX hasn't released a solo album since 2015, when he dropped the richly textured collection of electronic compositions, "In Color." (His last album with the electronic pop band the XX is the 2017 release, "I See You.") It's not clear if he has a new album in the works, but in April, he released "Let's Do It Again," a house banger ready-made for the festival circuit and his first song since 2020.

Fatboy Slim, a British veteran of the big beat scene, is also on the bill alongside Belgian techno artist Charlotte De Witte, German producer Dixon and the Martinez Brothers from the Bronx.

Festival passes are on sale now for $249.99. More info at seismicdanceevent.com.

Full phase one lineup for Seismic Dance Event 5.0

Chloé Caillet

CID

Colyn

Dixon

Dombresky

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fatboy Slim

Gorgon City

Hayden James

HI-LO

I Hate Models

Innellea

Jamie xx

Joel Corry

Joplyn

Joshwa

Kasablanca (Live)

Kevin de Vries

Low Steppa

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex (Live)

Mary Droppinz

Matt Sassari

Miane

Miguel Bastida

Miss Monique

Nora Van Elken

NTO (Live)

PAX

Parra For Cuva

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Sam Wolfe

Stephan Jolk

The Martinez Brothers

Wade