ACL Radio's free Blues on the Green concerts return with Sir Woman, Grupo Fantasma, more

ACL Radio's Blues on the Green will return to Zilker Park on June 14 with a concert featuring Sir Woman, the R&B-oriented project fronted by Wild Child singer Kelsey Wilson and rocker Zach Person. The indie pop outfit Sneaky Peaches And The Fuzz will open.

The following night, the series will present a Grupo Fantasma revue featuring a power bill of all-stars that includes Gina Chavez, Kalu James, Third Root and Colombian Gaita All-Stars Ft. Beto Cartagena, Edwin “El Indio” Hernandez and Damian Bossio. Grupo's psychedelic cumbia side project Money Chicha will open.

Music begins at 7 p.m. each night and the shows are free and open to the public.

More:With an all-star cast, Gary Clark Jr. puts the blues back in Blues on the Green

After a virtual edition in 2020, Austin's favorite outdoor summer concert series planned a triumphant return from the pandemic in 2021 with four shows booked on back to back dates in July and August.

But the triumphant return of ACL Radio's Blues on the Green was stymied by the emergence of the delta variant of the coronavirus. With a spike of infections pushing Austin into stage five of the city's coronavirus risk guidelines, event organizers decided to postpone the August events.

More:The ultimate guide to live Austin music this spring and summer

The first two events of this season are the shows that didn't happen last year. Blues on the Green will return for a second two-night stand of shows in July, with lineups still to be announced.