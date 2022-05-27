'End gun violence': After Uvalde, Harry Styles announces tour partnership with Everytown

Pop star Harry Styles on Friday announced that he will use his upcoming tour as a platform against gun violence, just days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde elementary school.

Styles and tour producer Live Nation also will donate more than $1 million in proceeds from the sold-out tour to the support fund of the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, according to a news release.

"Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas," Styles wrote in an Instagram post. "On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."

Styles captioned the post with "End gun violence."

The "As It Was" singer will bring the tour for his new album "Harry's House" to Austin's new Moody Center arena for a five-concert run in late September and early October. It's part of a three-month tour that features just five stops, with multiple nights in each city. The Austin concerts are on Sept. 25, Sept. 26, Sept. 28, Sept. 29 and Oct. 2. Tickets went on sale this week, with all dates selling out.

More Austin news:Restaurants donating portion of sales Thursday to Uvalde shooting relief efforts

More you can do to help Uvalde:GoFundMe sets up hub for verified Uvalde shooting fundraisers to prevent scams

The gun violence prevention organization Everytown for Gun Safety was founded in 2014 by U.S. mayors and mothers, according to its website. The nonprofit says it leverages grassroots political organizing to build a movement to end gun violence. Everytown's support fund is its education, research and litigation arm, according to the news release.

Follow live updates out of Uvalde at statesman.com.