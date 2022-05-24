Golden year: Kerrville Folk Festival celebrates 50th anniversary with 18 days of music

When thousands of music fans descend upon the Texas hill country this weekend for the start of the Kerrville Folk Festival, festival staff and volunteers will be ready with a simple greeting: “Welcome home.”

Be it ever so humble, the Quiet Valley Ranch about 10 miles southwest of Kerrville does indeed become home for many longtime returnees who’ll stay for the entire 18-day run, which begins Thursday and continues through June 12. It’s a golden year for a golden place: The bucolic hillside property rambles across 50 acres, and this year the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Performers will include many artists long associated with Kerrville. Among them are Houston songwriter Bobby Bridger, whose song “Heal in the Wisdom” was adopted as the fest’s anthem in 1979, and eclectic composer David Amram, a 91-year-old New Yorker who’ll conduct Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills orchestra. Both of them are scheduled for the festival's final night.

There are also a few high-profile acts making their first Kerrville appearances, including Canada's Kathleen Edwards on Saturday, Texas band Edie Brickell & New Bohemians on June 10 and Tennessee’s Valerie June on June 11. As always, lots of Austin acts will perform as well, from Shawn Colvin to Shinyribs to Jackie Venson to David Ramirez and many more.

More:Our 2019 interview with Shawn Colvin

And then there’s Michael Martin Murphey, who headlines the June 4 evening concert. He's one of two artists on this year’s bill who was part of the lineup for the very first Kerrville Folk Festival in 1972. The other is New Mexico songwriter Bill Hearne, who's performing on Saturday.

That first festival was a three-day affair held in town at a municipal auditorium. Among those in attendance were former president Lyndon Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson. The fest expanded to five days in 1973 and got a big boost when Willie Nelson, who’d recently moved to Austin from Nashville, joined the lineup. (A few weeks later, Nelson would launch his own annual tradition, holding his first Fourth of July Picnic in Dripping Springs.)

Murphey played Kerrville's first two years, before founder Rod Kennedy bought Quiet Valley Ranch and moved the festival there in 1974. That was a transitional year for Murphey, too; he moved from Austin to Colorado and became a nationally renowned star when his song “Wildfire” hit No. 3 on the pop charts in 1975.

More:Our 2018 interview with Michael Martin Murphey

Murphey's career ebbed and flowed over the ensuing decades, but he’d occasionally return to Kerrville. “Sometimes I showed up unannounced and just jumped up there and played,” he recalls.

“It was like a creative home. No matter what your status was commercially, Kerrville would always have you back — because of what you did in the past, and what you were going to do in the future.”

Kerrville Folk Fest could have ended in the 1990s

The festival’s own future wasn’t always assured. Kennedy, who died in 2014, was making plans to retire in the late 1990s and considered ending the fest. Mary Muse, who met her husband at Quiet Valley Ranch and is now the festival foundation’s executive director, recalls a dinner conversation she and her husband had with Kennedy around that time.

“We were like, ‘Well, what's going happen to the festival?’ And he said, ‘I guess it's just probably going to go away.’ But when he decided to retire, the community said, ‘Wait a minute.’” A group of devotees rallied to keep the festival going through separate purchases of the business and the property.

A key figure of the post-Kennedy era was Dalis Allen, who'd traveled to the first Kerrville Folk Festival in 1972 while attending the University of Houston. Over the years, Allen gradually worked her way up from volunteering to part-time staff. She took over as the festival's producer in 2002.

“She deserves a great deal of credit, because she carried this community through some really rough times,” Muse says. “It was a big transition to go from a for-profit sole proprietorship to a nonprofit community/grassroots-based organization. I think it's nothing short of a miracle that she was able to hold it together."

Allen and Kennedy had become good friends during the festival's first quarter-century. “I was probably one of the few that he could have ultimately felt OK about” taking charge of the festival, Allen says. “We stayed really close friends until the day he died. We continued to talk; we were close enough to where if he didn't like something, he was sure to tell me.”

Allen departed after the 2019 event. “It was a decision that was made mutually,” she says, adding philosophically that her time running the festival “was a gift.”

Kennedy, she adds, had the harder task of growing the fest from the ground up across three decades. “Through floods, tornadoes, bankruptcies, sponsors pulling out — whatever happened, he kept at it,” she says.

“I was given a gift of it already being this thing that everybody knew about and loved. I just had to keep it going. The biggest gift of all was being that close of a friend to Rod, and knowing so much about his vision, and being allowed to follow in his footsteps.”

How the Kerrville Folk Festival started

Kennedy’s vision for Kerrville germinated in Austin, where he opened an acoustic music venue called the Chequered Flag on Lavaca Street in 1967. Soon he also was presenting musical events at larger venues such as Austin’s Municipal Auditorium (where the Long Center now stands).

When the Texas Commission on the Arts called to ask if he’d help organize a musical event alongside a new state-sponsored arts and crafts fair in Kerrville set for early June 1972, Kennedy accepted. He reserved the city’s downtown auditorium for June 1-3 and booked a handful of regional artists, including Murphey, whose debut album “Geronimo’s Cadillac” had just been released.

Others on the bill included Kenneth Threadgill, Mance Lipscomb, Steven Fromholz, Bill & Bonnie Hearne and Carolyn Hester, along with Allen Damron, Kennedy’s general manager at the Chequered Flag.

A late addition heightened the festival’s profile. Kennedy had recently spent a few weeks road-managing Peter Yarrow of prominent 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary. “When he found out I was producing a folk festival at Kerrville, he asked to be included,” Kennedy wrote in “Music From the Heart,” his 1998 autobiography.

Another key figure in the early days was Charles John Quarto, a colorful poet and songwriter who co-wrote the song “Geronimo’s Cadillac” with Murphey. “Rod declared him our poet laureate,” Allen remembers. “One time he (Quarto) said, ‘It's not how you look, but how you see.’”

Quarto's words helped give Kennedy, a renowned conservative until his later years, a new perspective that he applied to the festival’s identity. "Something about that just clicked for Rod,” Allen continued. “He may not have liked that a person looked dirty and half-naked around the campgrounds, but he allowed that that's who they were, and that they brought something to the table.”

New Folk for the new folks

A key contribution from Yarrow was his suggestion that Kerrville follow the lead of the influential Newport Folk Festival and create a showcase event for “unknown writers who have no advocates, who have no one to connect them to a larger audience,” as Kennedy recounted in his memoir. That begat New Folk, a daytime event in which a panel of judges (usually consisting of main-stage performers) selects six winners from a few dozen finalists each year.

New Folk hit a home run right out of the gate when an upstart Lubbock band called the Flatlanders showed up in 1972. They performed without having had applied for the contest, but they were impressive enough that Kennedy added them to the evening concert. Flatlanders members Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock would all become Texas music luminaries in the decades to come.

More:A conversation with the Flatlanders about their 2021 album

New Folk became a proving ground in subsequent years. Lucinda Williams was a finalist in the mid-1970s. Participants in the 1980s included Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Hal Ketchum, Darden Smith and James McMurtry. Winners in the 1990s included Austin mainstay Slaid Cleaves and Maryland's Tom Prasada-Rao, who'll host this year's "In Memoriam" night on Monday.

The contest has remained an important incubator for songwriters into the 21st century. The members of Austin trio Nobody’s Girl, who released an acclaimed debut album last year, first got to know each other at Kerrville, where each of them had been a New Folk winner — Betty Soo in 2008, Rebecca Loebe in 2009 and Grace Pettis in 2011. (For Pettis, it was a generational thing: Her father, Pierce Pettis, had been a New Folk finalist in the 1980s.)

More:Our 2021 interview with Nobody's Girl

This year’s New Folk finalists will compete in afternoon sessions this Saturday and Sunday at the Threadgill Theater, a smaller stage across the grounds and up the hill from the main Kennedy Outdoor Theater. Austinites Jana Pochop, Beth//James and Javier Jara are among those competing, along with songwriters from more than a dozen states. The six winners will return for another afternoon concert on June 4.

Old favorites for the old school

Sorting through the massive grid that shows who’s playing this year’s festival, director Muse points out many “legacy” artists who are helping to celebrate the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, who played the first Quiet Valley Ranch event in 1974 en route to becoming a legendary Texas troubadour, is part of Thursday’s opening-night lineup. Austin songwriter Sara Hickman, who played the festival several times in the 1990s, headlines the evening show on June 6. And Bob Livingston, who played in the bands of both Murphey and the late Jerry Jeff Walker in the 1970s, opens the evening concert on June 10.

Muse is especially happy about the return of Crow Johnson, a woman from Arkansas who was such a fixture at the festival in the 1980s and ’90s that her hillside camp was nicknamed Crow’s Nest. On June 2, songwriters Brian Cutean and Steve Fisher will co-host an in-the-round session at Crow’s Nest, and Johnson is returning for the first time in many years to introduce the event. “For a lot of the songwriters, it'll be the first time they've ever met her,” Muse said.

Such campground events have long been central to Kerrville’s identity. For all the music that happens on the two primary stages — and on Chapel Hill, a gathering point for weekend all-faith services and afternoon “Ballad Tree” sessions — even more songs come to life in the dozens of campsites on the north end of the festival grounds.

Like Crow’s Nest, many of these campsites have nicknames. Some, such as Camp Cuisine — which produced a CD of on-site performances around 30 years ago — have been fixtures for decades. Many of them show up on Google Maps if you zoom in: There’s Camp Coho, and Skyhigh Camp, and Camp Bite Me, and a perennial favorite, Camp Nekkid.

The sprawling meadow that harbors most of the campsites has changed some over the years. Small trees planted a couple of decades ago have grown enough to provide much-needed shade. At night, the meadow coms alive with “all kinds of creative lighting,” Muse says. During the pandemic — there was no festival in 2020, with an abbreviated one in October 2021 — crews made improvements to restrooms and other facilities.

But more than anything, the campgrounds are about writing and playing songs. “The lifeblood of all of this really is the music,” Muse says. “The thing that absolutely blows me away is that I would say around 50 percent of the people who come back year after year write songs.

“It's a place of inspiration. It's a place to grow your songwriting, it's a place to hear other songwriters at different levels as they're progressing. It's a huge gift.”

Murphey echoes that sentiment. For him, the Kerrville Folk Festival has become “a spiritual home for the Texas music style of songwriting, which is very much validating, and storytelling, and very poetic, all at once,” he says. “That's why it's still a big event to me. And that's why I'm playing this year.”

If you go: Kerrville Folk Festival

Where: Quiet Valley Ranch, 3876 Medina Highway, Kerrville

When: May 26-June 12

Cost: $30-$50 single-day; $657 full-festival pass; $137-$165 weekend pass; $350-$380 half-festival pass (all tickets include campground access)

Full schedule and more information: kerrvillefolkfestival.org