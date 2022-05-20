Gorillaz, Carrie Underwood and more added to Austin's Moody Center schedule

The big names keep coming for Austin's Moody Center. Here are a few to mark on your calendar.

Gorillaz

Damon Albarn's kind-of-real-life band is going on a rare tour, with its first U.S. appearance since 2018. Albarn and a 14-piece live band will come to the Moody Center on Sept. 30.

Named by the Guinness Book of World Records as the planet’s most successful virtual act, Gorillaz is actually a cartoon band, but with very real music. Their songs include "Feel Good Inc." and "Clint Eastwood."

Carrie Underwood

We admit, we voted for Bo Bice at the time, but one of "American Idol's" most successful contestants is a country music superstar, so America was right. Underwood will bring her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Moody Center on Nov. 2.

Rising country singer Jimmie Allen will open on all Underwood's dates.

A donation of $1 from each ticket sold for the tour will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which "has been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders," according to a news release.

Fuerza Regida

The chart-topping regional Mexican band will come to the Moody Center on Nov. 5.

The band got their start in San Bernardino, California. Fuerza Regida has since earned the Billboard Latin Music Award for the regional Mexican album of the year category for their album “Del Barrio Hasta Aquí.”

Ghost

The Swedish theatrical rock band will bring its Imperatour to Austin on Aug. 30. Metal artists Mastodon will open.