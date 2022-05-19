New 'Austin City Limits' tapings: Brandi Carlile, Lucius and more, plus a major milestone

New tapings for "Austin City Limits" are heating up, just in time for summer. The iconic music-television series has just announced four new tapings at ACL Live: The Weather Station on June 21, Brandi Carlile on July 13, Lucius on July 17, and Parker McCollum on July 26.

Those events follow a major milestone next week: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Allison Russell will be featured for the program's 1,000th taping on Wednesday. Mayor Steve Adler will be on-hand to officially declare May 25 "Austin City Limits Day." Russell's set also will be livestreamed at acltv.com.

Carlile will be making her third appearance on the show, following episodes in 2010 and 2018. A winner of six Grammys, Carlile had a busy 2021, publishing the New York Times best-selling memoir "Broken Horses" and releasing her seventh album, "In These Silent Days." Other recent projects have included the 2019 debut of Americana supergroup the Highwomen and producing a comeback album for country singer Tanya Tucker.

Carlile also produced (with Dave Cobb) the fourth album from indie duo Lucius, "Second Nature," which came out last month. This will be the band's first "Austin City Limits" taping, though co-leaders Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe appeared as guests in a 2014 solo taping by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.

The Weather Station and McCollum will be making their first appearances on the program. The former is the performance name of Toronto singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman, whose new Fat Possum Records release "How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars" follows last year's well-received "Ignorance." Country/Americana artist McCollum, a native Texan raised in Conroe and now living in Austin, released his major-label debut "Gold Chain Cowboy" on MCA Nashville last year.

Tickets to "Austin City Limits" tapings are given away about a week ahead of each show via email lottery. Follow the program's social media accounts or check its website for giveaway announcements.