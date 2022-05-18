Live music in Austin: Eagles, Omar Apollo, Jack White, Raveena and more

Here are our top live music options in the Austin area for May 19-25.

Thursday: Omar Apollo at Emo’s

After releasing three critically acclaimed EPs, the steamy R&B/pop singer dropped his debut full-length in April. It’s a sprawling album that includes guest appearances from Daniel Caesar and Pharrell Williams. The Indiana native’s silky falsetto and heartfelt balladry in English and Spanish have earned him indie heartthrob status; the new release aims to push him into the realm of mainstream hit-makers. Deb Never and Niko Rubio open. $29.50-$119.50. emosaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Thursday: Darden Smith & Kathy Valentine at Stateside at the Paramount

Smith’s new project “Western Skies” combines music, essays, photographs and more into a book-and-music package. Valentine, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Go-Go’s last year, also recently put out a book, the engaging memoir “All I Ever Wanted.” They’ll team up for this event, part of a new occasional series in which Smith will welcome a different guest each time for a mix of conversation and live music. $25. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org. (Smith also plays a free 5 p.m. in-store at Waterloo Records on Friday.) — P.B.

Thursday-Friday: Eagles at Moody Center

When the Eagles last played Austin at the Erwin Center in 2015, Glenn Frey was still with them. His death in 2016 left Don Henley as the only remaining founding member. But guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmidt, both of whom joined the Eagles in the 1970s, are still aboard, and the addition of platinum-selling country star Vince Gill to the lineup is an intriguing development. $195-$1,243. 8 p.m. moodycenteratx.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Raveena at Parish

For the past several years, this Indian American artist has been wooing us with soft-filter, queer-love anthems and introspective R&B explorations. On her latest release, “Asha’s Awakening,” a concept album about a Punjabi space princess, she stretches her sonic palette, mixing sunny pop songs like “Mystery” with the sparse hip-hop seduction “Secret” (featuring Vince Staples) and “Asha’s Kiss,” an airy bedroom burner with a steady tabla backbeat and passages in Hindi. Fana Hues opens. Technically sold out. parishaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Sunday: Carrie Rodriguez's Laboratorio at Stateside at the Paramount

Austin violinist and singer-songwriter Rodriguez began these Laboratorio shows a few years ago and recently brought them back after an extended pandemic break. Past shows have mostly focused on connections with other local performers of Latin music, but this show broadens the series’ geographical and topical horizons. Singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno is a Guatemala native who lives in Los Angeles, while Oscar Cásares is a University of Texas creative writing professor and author of the books “Brownsville: Stories” and “Amigoland.” $25-$150. 7 p.m. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

More:Carrie Rodriguez relaunches Latin-themed concert series in Austin

Tuesday-Wednesday: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Stubb’s

When he’s not accompanying his father, Texas icon Willie Nelson, or touring in the band of Neil Young, another living legend of popular music, Lukas is often touring and recording with Promise of the Real, the band he’s fronted for more than a decade. They’ve released three excellent records in the past five years, including last year’s “A Few Stars Apart.” Expect selections from all of them in this two-night stand. $40-$45. 6:30 p.m. stubbsaustin.com. — P.B.

More:Lukas Nelson is ready to be on the road again, but he's also glad to be putting down roots

Wednesday: Jack White at Moody Center

Best known for the music he’s made with the White Stripes and the Raconteurs, White’s impressive resume also includes acting roles in films such as “Cold Mountain”; producing albums for artists including Loretta Lynn; and running Nashville label Third Man Records. His latest endeavor is a pair of solo albums: “Fear of the Dawn” came out last month, with “Entering Heaven Alive” set to follow in July. Chicano Batman opens. $85-305. 8 p.m. moodycenteratx.com. — P.B.