From a sold-out Waterloo Park to a parking garage roof, Austin angsts with Olivia Rodrigo

Sunday is for church. Friday is for teen idols. Thank goodness pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo brought her Sour Tour to Austin's Moody Amphitheater in Waterloo Park, so that thousands of Austinites — those with drivers licenses, and those who relied upon their mom's — could start their weekend at an altar to angst and aux-cord singalongs.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter just swung through town last year for an "Austin City Limits" taping, newly coronated as a mainstream breakout fresh from the Disney factory. Only a few months later, and her first proper tour stop was a royal visit. You dress up when the queen comes over. Princesses of the House of Rodrigo, and not a small amount of princes, milled through the park in tiaras and knee-length prom couture. Tens of thousands of butterflies kept vigil, clinging to braids of hair.

And the sticker industry is doing just fine, judging by the faces of young fans recreating the "Sour" album art.

Even before the sun set, the night began to resemble Billie Eilish's landmark Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021 set. Fans, mostly young, stretched down 15th Street and wrapped down Trinity Street. If you could keep yourself from getting swept up in the buzz of fans adjusting their poster boards signs and comparing merch hauls, you might look toward the back of the park, where every level of a parking garage started to fill with bodies peering out into the sold-out venue below, F.O.M.O. be darned.

Holly Humberstone, the British singer-songwriter opening the show, ritually slipped Rodrigo's name in between her numbers, like a town crier. She prepared the way for an evening of leaving every emotion on the floor, with an on-trend catalog of synthy confessionals. "Please Don't Leave Just Yet" and "Scarlett" simmered with heartbreak and desire. The pot's gotta bubble before it boils over.

Soon after nightfall, a purple curtain stretched across the amphitheater stage. A guitar drove through the speakers like a diesel truck. Strobes might've fooled you into thinking it was about to storm, except they were on beat to the staccato snippets of Rodrigo's album-opening "Brutal," each of which sharply frayed into shopping-mall-rebellion static.

The giant purple petals peeled back, and Rodrigo bloomed under a disco ball.

Five thousand voices and some change rang out: "I'm so insecure, I think/ That I'll die before I drink."

Rodrigo wore a giant purple heart to hide her real one, which beats to the rhythm of streamable teen anthems. She sang about how she's not cool and she's not smart, and she can't even parallel park. The way this show worked, that meant that the audience sang about those things, too.

She grabbed the mic stand with fishnet gloves and leaned on it, and smiled, and waved. Hard to say if the shrieks ever stopped.

Then after a sternum-shaking "Jealousy, Jealousy," Rodrigo took a beat.

"I wrote this next song about my first heartbreak," she said. In a Pavlovian response, everyone heard the sound of car keys in their heads. The first time she played the next song for her best friend, Rodrigo said, the person to which she'd told every hurt finally understood the depth of her sadness.

"Music captures feelings better than words," she said, and that's why "Drivers License" was the No. 1 song in the country.

"Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me/ 'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street," Rodrigo sang into honey, as her audience screamed the same words like a football field of Pop Rocks poured into an ocean of Coke.

Behind Rodrigo, silvery streamers swayed in the wind like they also appreciated a good song of the summer. The singer let the audience take the last couple lines, and then she brought it home. Everyone should be so lucky, to have the depths of their teenage despair turned into mass euphoria by 19.

Of course, Rodrigo isn't the first singer to capture a generation's emotional attention, and she won't be the last. She knows that, too, and her setlist saluted the women who kicked open the pop-rock doors.

The millennials at Waterloo Park got their early bird special from the seniors menu right after "Drivers License" — a cover of "Complicated" by Avril Lavigne, the godmother of pop-punk dissatisfaction. "She's the coolest," Rodrigo said.

Later in the night, the singer conjured Gwen Stefani (also one of the coolest, according to Rodrigo) for a rousing "Just a Girl." It really hit, even if it did reveal Rodrigo's room for growth in the grit department. But Stefani put out "Tragic Kingdom" in her mid-20s; we'll get there.

An Olivia Rodrigo song can be like a one-act play, which is one way to avoid the cliché of calling her a storyteller. There's a theater to her stagecraft, though, an expertise in conveying feelings on her features, with her body language, with the way she zeroes in on faces in the crowd to bring something quadruple-platinum back to the ground. A youth spent on television is great training for that, no doubt. (Heh.) But no amount of mouse money can create that talent.

Tearing down the wall between artist and fan is part of being a pop star job description today. Sometimes that involves a little social media mischief. At a massive outdoor concert, it might involve giving every attendee a colorful paper flower to place over their phone's flashlight for a DIY light installation during a song like the LGBTQ outreach ballad "Hope Ur OK." It's an odd duck on an album of breakup anthems, but hey, some of us like it.

Rodrigo said hello to the parking garage people. She slapped a "Keep Austin Weird" sticker on the front side of her platform stage. Who wants to tell her we now have an Hermés store, some of our gay bars are being displaced by development and no one weird can afford to live here anymore?

On the Alanis-worthy "Traitor," the show reached an emotional high and low point at the same time. "Ain't it funny? Remember I brought her up/ And you told me I was paranoid?" the whole park sang. Rodrigo excavated deep feelings of betrayal, which doesn't sound too fun, but she said it's her favorite to sing live.

It makes sense — how many of our favorite pop songs are actually about the hard stuff we need a little help sweating out? Two of Rodrigo's biggest hits (well, they're all the biggest) are pure catharsis, which is how she ended Friday night.

On "Deja Vu," Austin cried out the words "strawberry ice cream" and "Billy Joel" like war cries. And on the Paramore-parallel "Good 4 U," teens, moms, dads, people who listened to Avril Lavigne in their childhood bedrooms and kids who aren't tall enough to get on a roller coaster all called out that damn sociopath who wronged their main attraction: "You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do."

A boy once made Olivia Rodrigo sadder than she'd ever been. Just a couple of years later, that made thousands of people in Austin about as happy as they could be.