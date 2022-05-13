Kendrick Lamar bringing Big Steppers tour to Austin's Moody Center in July

Rap luminary Kendrick Lamar on Friday dropped "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," the follow-up to his Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 release, "Damn."

He also announced dates for the supporting Big Steppers tour. America's leading rap scholar hits the road on July 19 in Oklahoma. He arrives in Austin for his second show on July 21 at the new Moody Center.

Baby Keem and Tanna Leone will open the show. Tickets go on sale at noon on May 20.

More music:With Macy’s Workshop, rapper Chaka Mahone hopes to take his clothing line global

Lamar's last Austin show was a 2018 stop at the Austin360 Amphitheater with SZA. Before that, he issued a powerful message of unity at a 2015 "Austin City Limits" taping and then drew huge crowds to an Austin City Limits Music Festival headline set the following year.