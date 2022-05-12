Ruthie Foster, Sweet Spirit, more to play free concert series at Austin's Long Center

The Long Center and ACL Radio are bringing back popular summer concert series the Drop-In. Shows will happen every Thursday night between May 26 and Aug. 11.

Artists on the roster include Grammy-winning singer-songwriter David Garza, ascendant rap duo Geto Gala, soulful Americana artist Ruthie Foster, art rockers the Octopus Project and Austin's glam-pop titans Sweet Spirit.

The shows are free and open to the public, but they do require reservations. The RSVP will open on the Monday before each show.

Detailed schedule information is forthcoming, and you can sign up for email updates at thelongcenter.org.