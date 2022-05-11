Hello, 1990s: Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction team up for tour coming to Moody Center

Call it Littlepalooza? Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction, two of the most prominent rock bands of the 1990s, are teaming up for a 32-city North American tour this fall that will begin in Texas, including an Oct. 5 date at the Moody Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via moodycenteratx.com, with a presale event starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. Singer-songwriter and YouTube star Poppy will open the show.

A Chicago band known for its multimillion-selling mid-'90s albums "Siamese Dream" and "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," Smashing Pumpkins released its 11th studio album, "Cyr," in 2020. They topped the 1994 lineup of Lollapalooza, the traveling festival founded in 1991 by Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell.

Smashing Pumpkins has played Austin many times in recent years, at venues including the Erwin Center (2018), Bass Concert Hall (2016) and ACL Live (2015). They made multiple appearances at South by Southwest in 2013.

The most recent Austin appearance for Jane's Addiction was at the last Fun Fun Fun Fest at Auditorium Shores in 2015. The band played Bass Concert Hall in 2012 and the Erwin Center in 2009.

The Moody Center concert falls just two days before the start of this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival, which runs Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 in Zilker Park.