Live music in Austin this week: Angélique Kidjo, Old 97's, Big Squeeze contest, more

Here are our top live music options in the Austin area for May 12-18.

Thursday: Angélique Kidjo at Bass Concert Hall

On her 2021 album “Mother Nature,” the 61-year-old Beninese Afropop artist delivers sharp observations about the climate crisis and global injustice with her forceful voice and wraps her sweeping calls for pan-African unity in jubilant rhythm and harmony. Her fifth Grammy win recently makes her the most awarded African musician of all time, and the cast of up-and-coming Afrobeat stars who contributed to “Mother Nature” cement her status as a living legend who’s helping to shape the next generation. For this show, Kidjo will be revisiting her 2018 project “Remain in Light,” a recreation of the 1980 Talking Heads album. $10-$55. 7:30 p.m. texasperformingarts.org. — D.S.S.

Friday: Old 97’s at Far Out Lounge

Has it now been 30 years since the Old 97’s first started playing shows in Dallas? Apparently so. They were at the forefront of the mid-1990s alt-country uprising but have proved to be in it for the long run — and they are a rare example of a band that has lasted three decades with the exact same lineup. Join singer-songwriter Rhett Miller, lead guitarist Ken Bethea, bassist Murry Hammond and drummer Philip Peeples at one of Austin’s best outdoor venues. Local folk-pop duo Dawn & Hawkes open. $20-$25. 8 p.m. doors. thefaroutaustin.com. — P.B.

Friday: Nori with Strings at Monks Jazz

Started as a jazz-focused concert series, Monks now has a brick-and-mortar venue, at 501 Pedernales St. in the Pedernales Station complex in East Austin. Featuring renowned singer Akina Adderley and trumpeter Erik Telford, the five-piece lineup of jazz/world music ensemble Nori will add violin, viola and cello for this special show. Seating is limited, but if you can’t get a seat, the performance also will be livestreamed via the venue’s website. $20. 7:30 p.m. monksjazz.com. — P.B.

Friday: 'Spaceflight Fridays' with S.L. Hauser at Scholz Garten

The historic beer garden has been stepping up its live music bookings lately, partly taking advantage of its proximity to the new concert amphitheater at Waterloo Park and the University of Texas’ new Moody Center arena. Some gigs are booked as “pre-concert” shows at those venues, but this Friday series is all about local acts on the Spaceflight Records label. This week’s guest is S.L. Hauser, former leader of the indie band Lowin. The series continues through early June with performances by Slomo Drags (May 20), Billy King & the Bad Bad Bad (May 27), Sideshow Tragedy (June 3) and Jank Sinatra (June 10). Free. 5:30 p.m. scholzgarten.com. — P.B.

Saturday: H-Town Throwdown at Round Rock Amp

Get ready to party like 2001 and the world just discovered the slowed-down grooves and souped-up cars of Houston’s storied rap scene. This all-star cast of H-Town heavies includes a pantheon of kingpins from Geto Boys’ Scarface to UGK’s Bun B to the People’s Champ Paul Wall. If that’s not enough heat for you, Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Lil' Flip, Mike Jones, Lil' Keke and DJ Michael 5000 Watts round out the bill. $30 and up. 6 p.m. roundrockamp.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Big Squeeze accordion contest at Bullock Museum

With ties to the traditional folk styles of Germany, Mexico, France and the Caribbean, the accordion features prominently in our state’s blending of multiple musical cultures. Texas Folklife’s annual celebration celebrates the squeeze-box with a contest for young musicians that includes competitors in conjunto, zydeco, Cajun and polka genres. Conjunto gets two categories, one for ages 17-21 and one for under-16 entrants; Austin’s 14-year-old Ricardo Cabrera is a finalist in the latter this year. The event, held in the museum’s first-floor grand rotunda lobby, will also feature performances by polka star Alex Meixner and Dallas ensemble Los Morales. Free. 1 p.m. texasfolklife.org. — P.B.

Saturday: Black’s Barbecue 90th Anniversary in Lockhart

Any business that’s lasted for nearly a century deserves a big party. Black’s has been at the forefront of Texas barbecue for decades, and they’re celebrating by serving up brisket, sausage, ribs and more in the restaurant and beer garden. Black’s pitmasters will do barbecue cooking demos, and there’s plenty of live music, with full-band sets from Shinyribs (6 p.m) and David Beck’s Tejano Weekend (3 p.m.), plus a “Best of Lockhart Music” acoustic segment at 1 p.m. featuring James McMurtry, Dustin Welch, HalleyAnna, Steven Collins, Jenn Hodges and more. Events will be at the restaurant itself (215 N. Main St. in downtown Lockhart) and across the street at an outdoor park next to St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Pecan Street. Admission is free. Noon to 8 p.m blacksbbq.com/90th. — P.B.

Wednesday: 'Texas Radio Live' with Andrea Magee at Guero’s

Launched around a decade ago by the late Larry Monroe, “Texas Radio Live” helps bring attention to local and regional artists with hourlong performances that also are broadcast live on Sun Radio. This week’s guest is Andrea Magee, who moved to Austin from Ireland with the duo Beat Root Revival eight years ago and has since expanded her local presence with the groups Ulla and PAACK. For this show, she’ll feature material from her upcoming solo album “Belfast Girl.” $10 suggested donation. 7 p.m. sunradio.com. — P.B.