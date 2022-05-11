Musician Walter Hyatt died 26 years ago this week. A new video sheds light on his legacy

May 11 marks the 26th anniversary of the ValuJet crash in Florida's Everglades that took the life of Walter Hyatt, a renowned musician with deep ties to Austin. Originally from South Carolina, Hyatt spent much of the 1970s and '80s in Austin as part of the acoustic trio Uncle Walt's Band, which also included Champ Hood and David Ball.

This week, a YouTube account operated by Hyatt's family posted a fascinating, never-before-seen 25-minute video that honors Hyatt's legacy with a mix of interviews and video clips featuring many of the musicians Hyatt influenced. The musical excerpts were taken from a June 23 tribute concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and an Oct. 24 taping of "Austin City Limits" at Studio 6A.

Several Austinites figure prominently in the video. Interviews conducted backstage at the Paramount Theatre during a show that happened the night before the "Austin City Limits" taping include comments from musicians Marcia Ball, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Gary P. Nunn, as well as former Waterloo Ice House proprietor Steve Clark. More interviews were done in Nashville with then-MCA Records president Tony Brown, singer-songwriter Allison Moorer and others.

Most moving is the interview footage with Heidi Hyatt, Walter's wife, who recalls having to break the news to their children that their father's plane had crashed. There also are brief interview and performance segments with Walter Hyatt himself, plus a testimonial from Lyle Lovett that was used as the introduction to the "Austin City Limits" episode.

A representative for the family said Wednesday that the video was made in the late 1990s "to show Walter’s legacy during the lawsuit with the airline." It had never previously aired anywhere before it appeared on YouTube this week.

Several Uncle Walt's Band tribute shows have taken place in recent years in Austin. David Ball is the lone surviving member; Champ Hood died of cancer in 2001. The tribute shows usually feature Ball performing with fiddler Warren Hood and guitarist Marshall Hood, Champ's son and nephew, respectively. A 2018 tribute at the Saxon Pub also included guest appearances by Hyatt's son Taylor and daughter Rose.