Arc Angels, C.J. Chenier among acts playing Antone's 47th anniversary

Summer's already here in Austin, in terms of weather at least, and it's only going to get hotter in the weeks ahead — but one upside of the season is the annual monthlong run of Antone's anniversary shows, which will run from June 24 to July 23 this year.

The iconic blues club just announced this year's performers, which include recently reunited local blues-rockers the Arc Angels (July 7) and guitarist Jimmie Vaughan's Tilt-A-Whirl Band (July 2). The actual date of the club's 47th anniversary is July 15, which will feature the first of two nights with renowned soul singer Betty Harris.

As usual, Antone's also is bringing in talent from other renowned music towns, including accordion master C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band (June 24) and the Chicago Blues Kings trio of Lurrie Bell, John Primer and Carl Weathersby (July 9).

A limited number of "super tickets" good for all 15 shows in the series will go on sale for $200 via antonesnightclub.com at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets for individual shows, $10-$75, will go on sale at the same time.

Here's the full list of events:

June 24: C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Jivin' Gene, Lynn August

June 25: Leo Nocentelli (of the Meters), Ms. Mack & the Daddies

June 30: Magna Carda and friends

July 1: Bigg Robb, Peterson Brothers Band

July 2: Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-A-Whirl Band, Eve Monsees/Mike Buck Duo with guest vocalist Omar Kent Dykes (of Omar & the Howlers)

July 3: Lavelle White 93rd birthday bash with Trudy Lynn, Matthew Robinson, Kathy Murray, more

July 5: Lou Ann Barton, Moeller Brothers

July 7: Arc Angels

July 8: Devin the Dude, Alfred Banks

July 9: Chicago Blues Kings: Lurrie Bell, John Primer, Carl Weathersby

July 13: Johnny Nicholas, Marcia Ball, Anson Funderburgh, Ruben Ramos, Roomful Horns

July 14: Roomful Horns Sugar Ray Norcia, Anson Funderburgh, Lou Ann Barton

July 15: Betty Harris, Bob Stroger, Bob Margolin and friends

July 16: Betty Harris, W.C. Clark

July 23: Tomar & the FCs, Gypsy Mitchell