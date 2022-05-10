Lil Nas X, The Chicks, Pink to play Austin City Limits Music Festival. Get tickets at noon

Austin City Limits Music Festival on Tuesday announced the lineup for this year’s event, and it’s another great year for fans of female talent.

Who's performing at ACL Fest?

Though 1990s rock bros the Red Hot Chili Peppers top the lineup, five of the top eight artists on the bill are female-fronted acts. Pop superstar P!nk will make her ACL Fest debut. R&B star SZA and Austin-tied country music phenom Kacey Musgraves are set to perform this year. Texas country trio The Chicks and alt-rockers Paramore are also rocking the top of the bill, with America’s favorite gay cowboy/boundary-pushing rapper Lil Nas X and electronic artist Flume rounding out the headliners.

2021 ACL Fest:These are our reporters' favorite moment

Other powerful women on the bill include “Heaux Tales” singer Jazmine Sullivan, Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, rock act Japanese Breakfast and British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.

It’s not all about the ladies. Dancehall deconstructor Diplo, electronic artist Zhu, roots-rockers Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, bluegrass artist Billy Strings and British forest spirit/electronic maestro James Blake are also at the top of the bill alongside Toby Nwigwe, the War on Drugs and Omar Apollo.

ACL Fest safety tips:7 things to know to keep you, your valuables secure through festival

Reversing a trend from recent years, this year’s lineup is surprisingly light on hip-hop. Bia is on the bill and Lil Durk plays Weekend 1, but beyond that, you’ll have to do a pretty deep dive to find rap this year.

More acts to note: South by Southwest breakouts MUNA, hyperpop darling Slayyyter and pop sister act Aly & AJ will play Weekend 1. French pop-rock band Phoenix, pop-punk singer Yungblud, emo faves The Front Bottoms, buzzy Brits Wet Leg and imaginative hip-hop artist Princess Nokia will play Weekend 2. Georgetown-raised pop prince Conan Gray, dance-music duo Sofi Tukker, Miley's sis Noah Cyrus and indie-pop up-and-comers Magdalena Bay also are on the lineup.

The faces of ACL Fest 2021:40 stunning portraits of the artists who brought the music to life

ACL Fest ticket prices and how to purchase them

Three-day passes for the fest go on sale at noon today via aclfestival.com. Prices start at $295 for general admission, with $600 “general admission plus” tickets also available, as well as $1,400 VIP and $4,750 platinum options. Three-day hotel packages start at $2,450. New this year: Fest-goers can buy tickets on layaway plans that start at $25 down.

2021 Review:Billie Eilish whispered. ACL Fest roared. Austin saw pop history

General admission plus tickets for Weekend 1 are already sold out but remain available for Weekend 2. They include access to a private shaded lounge and air-conditioned restrooms, plus a full-service bar with free water and sodas. VIP passes feature access to two private lounges with food and beverages (including alcohol) included, as well as other amenities. Platinum tickets include access to the Platinum Lounge, which has an elevated viewpoint for the Lady Bird Stage, plus other perks.

Indie rock band Spoon leads about a dozen local acts in the lineup (though the Chicks have strong Austin ties). The only other local performers booked for both weekends are Buffalo Nichols and Mama Duke.

Some acts will only play one weekend

Austin acts booked for Weekend 1 only include Asleep at the Wheel, Sarah & the Sundays, Eric Tessmer, Darkbird, Primo the Alien and Wesley Bray & the Disciples of Joy. Local acts on Weekend 2 include Me Nd Adam, Lesly Reynaga, Good Looks, Pleasure Venom and the Spiritualettes.

A once-speculated lineup add the festival did not get was pop superstar Harry Styles, who announced last week that he will be playing five shows at the Moody Center across an eight-night span from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, just a few days before ACL Fest begins. Austin was one of five cities chosen for multi-night stands on his North American tour, along with New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto.