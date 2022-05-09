Jack Harlow drew crowds at ACL Fest 2021. This fall, he's hoping to fill the Moody Center

The last time Jack Harlow was in town, he drew massive crowds to both weekends of Austin City Limits Music Festival. This fall, he'll get to prove if he can pack an arena in the capital of Texas.

The rapper will play the new Moody Center on Sept. 11, the venue announced Monday. Tickets to the Austin stop on Harlow's Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via moodycenteratx.com and jackharlow.us/tour. There will be a presale event starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ticket prices have not been announced. Miami hip-hop duo City Girls will open the show.

Harlow's meteoric rise has included hit singles "What's Poppin" and "First Class," the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He's been nominated for three Grammy Awards and

When he came to ACL Fest 2021, he told the massive Weekend 1 crowd, “Oh it’s packed. We gonna have a party tonight. I’ve been to Austin a few times, but I’ve never had this many people in front of me.”

Harlow's second album, "Come Home the Kids Miss You," came out last week.