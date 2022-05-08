Kathleen Hanna slams abortion restrictions during Bikini Kill show in Austin

They just opened an Hermès store on South Congress Avenue, but you can still find Austin in the capital of Texas, if you look hard enough.

There are visual cues for the treasure hunters among us. On Saturday night, they needed only travel farther south down Congress — toward Southpark Meadows, past the point where calling it "SoCo" seems even more insipid than normal — and hang a right at the Far Out Lounge. Down Ralph Ablanedo Drive, way past time the doors were set to open, folks in torn jeans and tattoos queued up long and strong. Mosquitos didn't mind waiting with them, and some people stood near a towing company building, a taunting reminder that some of them parked on a residential street.

Perhaps there is nothing more punk than blocking a suburban family's driveway on your way to see Bikini Kill.

The quintessential riot grrrls of the 1990s are back, with Kathleen Hanna at the helm. Original members Tobi Vail and Kathi Wilcox have returned, too, with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle. Coming out of Olympia, Washington, the band made its name with fiery feminist lyrics and sonics that make the speakers shudder. They went away for a while, and if you wonder whether people missed them, this reunion tour spawned two sold-out Austin dates.

And in a city where the world's richest man makes robot cars and anyone not punching a tech sector clock can no longer afford to rent an apartment, well, turn that song down and turn the static up, as Hanna might yell.

Striking the match on the night's mood: Hunx and His Punx, the queer-punk band fronted by the irresistible Seth Bogart. Songs like "Lovers Lane" and "Bad Skin" unlocked the juvenile delinquent in everyone, discordant guitars and malt-shop drums meeting the sarcastic tones of Bogart and the stage power of Shannon Shaw (bassist, co-vocalist and also known for Shannon and the Clams). This is John Waters movie music, like the Shangri-Las hung up in a frame you bought at the Folsom Street Fair.

"It was too hot to wear anything but leather and a thong," said Bogart, who was indeed wearing only a leather jacket and a black thong. He forgot to mention his bowtie.

The main event, though, dug its nails into the Far Out Lounge's ears and slammed 'em straight into a glorious Gen X house show. (Just, this house was a big, festival-style outdoor stage.)

On songs like "New Radio" and "Magnet," the band's members sneered and yelped and created generally gigantic sounds. Hanna's arms watusi'd. There was poetry of the standard sort: on "Feels Blind," the line "All the doves that fly past my eyes have a stickiness to their wings." There was, more often, poetry that cuts more straight to the point: on "Magnet," repeated vocal roundhouse kicks from Hanna of, "(Expletive) you don't own me."

And this was a good ol' fashioned punk show, remember, political and personal from start to finish.

"In September, Greg Abbott said—" Hanna started before the crowd immediately booed. She empathized with the fans: "I want to party and have fun and not think about it," she said.

She continued, citing Abbott's comments last year about the effect of Texas' restrictive abortion law on victims of rape and incest. He said that the state would "eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas."

"I hope that's going well for everyone," Hanna said sarcastically. She did a little riff on Cher and sang a bar of "If I Could Turn Back Time." She spoke of a sexual assault she experienced at a party.

Hanna kept the momentum going. She said that bodily autonomy was under attack for women, transgender people and "anything but a straight, white, cisgender man." She decried threats of police violence faced by people of color.

"We all need to fight for each other," she said.

Nonprofits providing aid and education for trans people were present at the show. Hanna has historically pulled women to the front of her shows; on Saturday night, she said, "I stopped being the gender police a while ago" and simply asked white guys to give their space to others around them who needed it.

"We're all in this shit (expletive) together," she said, and a peal of feedback from the mic rang out right on cue.

Bikini Kill launched into "Outta Me," and before you knew it, it was time for "Rebel Girl." It's the band's signature song, a riot grrrl anthem, a propulsive rocker with just enough of a pop sensibility that, in recent years, it's been taken out of the 'zine world and used to soundtrack things like "Orange Is the New Black" and viral Hillary Clinton videos.

But the lyrics still hit like they did when America was living in the other Clinton's administration: "When she talks, I hear the revolution/ In her hips, there's revolution/ When she walks, the revolution's coming/ In her kiss, I taste the revolution."

This is a weird moment in time, most could agree, torn between social movements working to liberate marginalized populations, and then the efforts by many to restrict their rights in Texas and across the country.

So, a night with Bikini Kill in 2022 is a time warp, sure. But when the past and the present come together, sometimes you can glimpse what's to come. Don't take my word for it — spelled out in red tape on the band's amp were the words "the future is trans."

"Right now sucks in a lot of ways," Hanna said, "but it's also awesome right this second."

Bikini Kill plays a second night in Austin on May 8 at Mohawk downtown. Pleasure Venom opens.