How Old Settler's, other Austin-area music festivals are rebounding from pandemic hiatuses

South by Southwest returned in March with a smaller but mostly well-received event, and we’ll find out next week who’s playing this fall's Austin City Limits Music Festival. But several smaller Central Texas music fests are also getting back into a groove this year after an extended pandemic hiatus.

On its ranch in Tilmon just south of Lockhart, Old Settler’s Music Festival held its first traditional springtime event since 2019 last month. Old Settler’s was dormant in 2020 and also missed the spring of 2021, finally getting back into action last fall with a four-day fest in October that featured mostly local and regional acts.

This year’s festival highlight was bluegrass legend Del McCoury, who served as artist in residence and performed several times during the April 21-24 run. A Friday evening performance on the main stage proved McCoury and his band (featuring sons Ronnie and Rob) remain at the forefront of bluegrass music, highlighting a day that also included performances by local favorites Sir Woman and Brownout as well as North Carolina alt-country band American Aquarium.

It wasn’t a given that Old Settler’s would survive the pandemic break. The festival’s board of directors laid off director Jean Spivey in 2020. Board President Diana Harrell booked the 2021 fall festival on an interim basis; new recruit Talia Bryce assisted her and then took over as director to book this year’s lineup. The fest also recently hired Josh Ball as operations director.

Old Settler’s was smaller in scope this year, compared to an ambitious 2019 expansion that featured Grammy-winning headliners Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell. That was partly due to a short lead time: Plans solidified for the April festival just as the omicron wave of COVID-19 began to subside over the winter.

That meant missing out on some acts who ordinarily would’ve fit the festival’s plan well. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz, who grew up in Wimberley, has a long history with Old Settler’s and was touring the area in mid-April, but she booked gigs at Austin’s 04 Center and New Braunfels’ Gruene Hall this time through.

“We're just kind of getting back on our feet as everything's opening up again,” said Bryce, who’d previously produced a small festival called Farmgrass in nearby Niederwald. “We put the whole festival together in about three and a half months.”

Overall attendance was down as a result of the more modest bookings, but Old Settler’s relies primarily on longtime fans who’ve been camping at the festival for years (or even decades). Those patrons filled the campgrounds with tents and RVs. After hours, many campers made the rounds among official and unofficial jam sessions. Camping areas were wired for electricity during the pandemic break, which reduced the need for noisemaking generators.

“It was a really great vibe out there,” Bryce said. “Everybody was really happy to be back to our April dates and have it feel like a normal festival again.”

Bryce acknowledged that the festival’s 2018 move to its current location after more than a decade at the Salt Lick Pavilion in Driftwood has changed the nature of the event.

“We are a little bit farther out from Austin,” she said. “Our regulars who have been coming for years are as strong as ever. But folks coming out for the day from Austin, that's kind of different now. So we are looking at it a little differently, and seeing what makes sense.”

Among the festival’s plans for the future is to rent out the property for uses beyond Old Settler’s. “There will be other events throughout the year — festivals, weddings, different types of things that we want to bring out to this property,” Bryce said. “We’re a few steps away from that; the next step will be building some more permanent infrastructure.”

They’re also actively seeking sponsorships. Lockhart institution Black’s BBQ sponsored the main stage in 2018 and 2019, as well as last fall’s fest, but its logo was noticeably absent from the stage in April. Bryce said the festival had a three-year deal with Black’s, which opted to focus its marketing efforts this spring on a 90th-anniversary bash that’s set for May 14.

It’s possible Black’s will return next year. “We would love to have them back,” Bryce said. “But there is opportunity for other sponsors to come in, for stage sponsorships and beyond.”

Other Central Texas festivals also are getting back in the groove this year after challenging pandemic breaks. In the Hill Country, Kerrville Folk Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a full return to its traditional 18-day run at Quiet Valley Ranch May 26-June 12. Performers include Shawn Colvin, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Kathleen Edwards, Jackie Venson and David Ramirez.

Float Fest, a river-tubing and music weekend in Gonzales, recently unveiled an impressive lineup for July 23-24 featuring Chance the Rapper, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, CHVRCHES and more.

And Utopia Fest, which moved a few years ago to Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, has announced an Oct. 14-15 event featuring Shovels of Rope, Victor Wooden, Sir Woman, Erin Ivey and others.