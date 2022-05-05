Harry Styles books 5 nights of concerts at Austin's Moody Center this fall

Pop superstar Harry Styles will bring the tour for his new album "Harry's House" to Austin's new Moody Center arena for an ambitious five-concert run in late September and early October.

It's part of a three-month tour that features just five stops, with multiple nights in each city. The Austin concerts — Sept. 25, Sept. 26, Sept. 28, Sept. 29 an Oct. 2 — follow dates in Toronto and New York and precede shows in Chicago and Los Angeles.

More concerts:he ultimate guide to live Austin music this spring and summer

Tickets go on sale at noon on May 26 via hstyles.co.uk/tour. A presale event at noon May 25 (or May 24 for American Express card members) requires registering for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform at ticketmaster.com/harrystyles before 9 p.m. on May 19. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

This is also a sure sign Styles won't be an Austin City Limits Music Festival headliner. By the time the fest rolls in, Styles will have just finished up the Moody Center engagement and be heading off to his mega-stand in Chicago.

The last time Styles came to Austin was for a 2017 gig at ACL Live, where fans wrapped around multiple blocks before the show.

From the archives:Harry Styles loves you — follow his lead, OK? Our review of his ACL Live show

Styles' third solo album, "Harry's House," is due out May 20 on Columbia Records. THe single "As It Was" went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The English singer-songwriter and actor, whose film credits include the Oscar-nominated 2017 film "Dunkirk," previously released five albums with the pop band One Direction.