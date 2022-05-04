Live music in Austin: Patti Smith, Dave Matthews Band, 'Bamako to Birmingham,' more

Here are our top live music options in the Austin area for May 5-11.

Thursday: 'Bamako to Birmingham' at Paramount Theatre

Amadou Bagayoko and Mariam Doumbia met at Bamako’s Institute for the Young Blind in the 1970s. Originally marketed as “the blind couple of Mali” in West Africa, they came to prominence in Europe in the early 2000s after scoring a hit on French radio. Subsequent tours with the likes of Coldplay and U2 made them one of Mali’s biggest exports. The original members of the Blind Boys of Alabama, including current bandleader Jimmy Carter, met as children at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s. Winning popularity with their tight-laced gospel harmonies toured through the segregated South during the Jim Crow era, they would later help soundtrack the Civil Rights movement. In recent years, the group has collaborated with Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Taj Mahal and Valerie June. This show brings the two groups together for a lively cross-cultural outing. $35-$60. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org. — D.S.S.

Friday: Robert Earl Keen at Round Rock Amp

He’s retiring from the road (what, it doesn’t actually go on forever?) later this year, so catch Keen while you can. He’s a true Texas troubadour, one of the state’s top draws among Americana artists for several decades. This is also a good chance to see the northern suburb’s new outdoor amphitheater, run by the folks who operated the now-shuttered Nutty Brown Cafe southwest of town. 6 p.m. $45-$200. roundrockamp.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Patti Smith at ACL Live

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, Smith, now 75, occupies a singular place in American music. From the influential 1975 proto-punk album “Horses” to her 1978 hit single “Because the Night” to her 1988 anthem “People Have the Power” to her 2010 National Book Award-winning memoir “Just Kids,” she’s consistently transcended boundaries with works of passion and compassion. $40-$100. 8 p.m. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Saturday: John Doe Folk Trio at Stateside at the Paramount

Complain all you want about Californians moving to Austin, but our fair city scored a big win when John Doe moved here a few years ago. Co-founder of the legendary punk Los Angeles punk band X, Doe has also made many solo records that focus more on country/folk/Americana sounds. Expect this show to prioritize material from "Fables in a Foreign Land," a new album due out May 20 on Fat Possum Records. His trio features a couple of local ringers in bassist Kevin Smith and drummer Conrad Choucroun, most often seen in the bands of Willie Nelson and Patty Griffin, respectively. Sunny War opens. $25-$40. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Saturday-Sunday: Patty Griffin, John Fullbright at Gruene Hall

Austin singer-songwriter Griffin’s latest release, a self-titled album from 2019, won the Maine transplant her second Grammy Award. Joining her is Oklahoma troubadour Fullbright, whose long-awaited follow-up to his 2014 sophomore album “Songs” is tentatively due out later this year. $59.50. 8 p.m. May 7, 7 p.m. May 8. gruenehall.com. — P.B.

Sunday: BenDeLaCreme at Emo’s

Any reservations we might have had about including drag queens in our regular music listings were laid to rest when “RuPaul's Drag Race” star Trixie Mattel drew a huge crowd at Austin City Limits Music Festival for her sparkling set of ballads, pop ditties and costume reveals. Trixie’s castmate, BenDeLaCreme, won more challenges than any contestant in “Drag Race” her-story when the two shared the screen on the third season of the reality franchise's “All-Stars” spin-off. Self-described as “terminally delightful,” Season 6’s Miss Congeniality bolsters her vaudevillian sensibility with serious vocal chops. Her new, marriage-themed show combines original songs, comedy and burlesque. $45-$55. 7 p.m. emosaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Wednesday: Dave Matthews Band at Moody Center

It’s a new venue for one of America’s top-drawing musical acts, after three stops in the past decade at Circuit of the Americas’ outdoor amphitheater. Expect the same blend of multiple genres into an organic sound that has put the DMB at the top of the jam-band circuit since they arose from Virginia in the 1990s. $95-$1,176. 7:30 p.m. moodycenteratx.com. — P.B.