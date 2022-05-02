'We've still got Willie': Birthday weekend ends with tons of talent at Luck Ranch tribute

“This is so much fun — and I keep remembering that Willie’s going to play.”

Bruce Robison was all smiles onstage as twilight settled over Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch just west of Austin on Sunday. He and a nine-piece house band were deep into a 25-song set he’d organized to help celebrate Nelson’s 89th birthday, welcoming a steady stream of singers that included Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Robert Earl Keen — plus a few surprise guests including Sheryl Crow.

Naturally, Willie was the headliner, playing his own set after the tribute portion had finished. His actual birthday is April 29, but this year the celebration lasted the whole weekend: Sunday’s event followed a two-night stand with George Strait at Austin’s new Moody Center.

Still, the major magic that happened at Luck on Sunday came from those who were there to honor him. You can’t go wrong when you’re playing songs Willie Nelson wrote, and it was clear that Robison and the band had spent a lot of time and effort working them up to make this night special.

Rather than all the performers playing short sets, the tribute was presented as a revue, with the band supporting everyone. Most guests appeared for a song, gave way to a new singer, and then reappeared later for second tune.

Margo Price, who flew in from California after playing the Stagecoach festival on Saturday, burned up “Shotgun Willie” right after Vincent Neil Emerson kicked off the show with “Bloody Mary Morning.” She returned later for “Sister’s Coming Home,” which she dedicated to Willie’s late sister Bobbie Nelson, who died in March at age 91.

Colorado singer Nathaniel Rateliff didn’t have to travel as far to get here, as he’d played a show with his band the Night Sweats on Saturday at Waterloo Park in Austin. But he proved to be the MVP of Sunday’s special guests: His mid-set rendition of the classic “Crazy” was just about perfect, and he brought similar emotional resonance to “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” later.

The concert had sold out just on the strength of the announced performers, which allowed organizers to keep an impressive roster of late additions under wraps. In addition to Crow, who sang “Funny How Time Slips Away” and “Night Life,” the surprises included Steve Earle, who sang “Local Memory” and Townes Van Zandt’s “Pancho & Lefty” (a major 1980s hit for Nelson and Merle Haggard); Matthew Houck of Nashville band Phosphorescent, who delivered “Reasons to Quit” and “The Party’s Over” early in the set; and Austin’s own Kevin Russell of Shinyribs, who livened up “Gotta Get Drunk” and “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.”

Several members of the house band also got moments to shine. Backing vocalists Jamie Lin Wilson and Kelley Mickwee stepped out front for “Sad Songs and Waltzes,” and Wilson dueted with Robison on “Last Thing I Needed,” one of many deeper cuts from Willie’s catalog that helped make the show much more than just a greatest-hits affair.

Best of all was pianist Emily Gimble’s instrumental feature on “Down Yonder,” which had been a spotlight song for Sister Bobbie in Willie’s concerts for decades. Since her death, Willie has been performing without a pianist. If he ever decides to bring one back into his band, it’s hard to imagine a better choice than Gimble — whose grandfather, the legendary fiddler Johnny Gimble — had a long history of performing with Willie.

Further fleshing out the arrangements were pedal steel guitarist Geoff Queen, keyboardist Trevor Nealon, electric guitarist Scott Davis, bassist John Michael Schoepf, and drummers Keith Langford and Conrad Choucroun. Much to their credit, the quality of the sound was impeccable throughout; they never got in the way of the singers and always added tasteful accompaniment.

Rateliff returned at the end for a benediction of sorts with “Happy Birthday Willie,” a song he wrote for Nelson’s 87th birthday in 2020 just as the pandemic was taking hold. “The world’s gone crazy, but we’ve still got Willie, and all of the good things he’s done for us here,” Rateliff sang, before everyone returned for a raucous encore of Lefty Frizzell’s “If You’ve Got the Money (I’ve Got the Time).”

A half-hour set-change gave the crowd of around 3,500 a break before Nelson took the stage with a stripped-down lineup of harmonica ace Mickey Raphael, drummer Billy English and upright bassist Kevin Smith. Willie seemed in good spirits and brought a strong voice to an hourlong performance that was similar to his sets at the Moody Center over the weekend, with a couple of curveballs tossed in.

One was the Bob Wills classic “Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer),” which he sandwiched between his usual show-opening tunes “Whiskey River” and “Still Is Still Moving to Me.” Another was “Write Your Own Songs,” a track from a 1982 collaborative album with Waylon Jennings that casts barbs at music-industry executives. (“Mr. Purified Country, don’t you know what the whole thing’s about? Is your head up your ass so far that you can’t pull it out?”)

Best of all was “Hands on the Wheel,” a Bill Callery song Nelson included on his game-changing 1975 album “Red Headed Stranger.” It was especially fitting to hear it played at Luck, which remains dominated by the old-west movie set built for the 1980s “Red Headed Stranger” film that Willie starred in.

Plans are in the works to use the property for concerts more frequently; after a summer break, there’s a Flaming Lips show in the fall, plus a “Lucktoberfest” mini-fest in the works. Organizers still could do some fine-tuning to to the venue; perhaps the stage should be raised, as those seated in lawn chairs toward the back couldn’t see over the standing-room crowd toward the front. Some changes already have been implemented since a handful of shows in March, notably a relocation of the sound board, which significantly improved sight lines and flow in the main viewing area.