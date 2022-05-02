5 Latin music shows to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Austin, including cumbia nights

Looking for ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Music steeped in the sounds of Latin America will ring out across many Austin venues as the Mexican holiday is observed on Thursday. Here's a list of (naturally) five things to do.

Last Bandoleros, Lisa Morales, Nuevo at 04 Center

Here's a show that's heavy on San Antonio roots. The Last Bandoleros began in New York when band member Jerry Fuentes moved there a decade ago; his fellow San Antonio natives, Diego Navaira and Emilio Navaira IV, soon joined and helped to make the band's 2018 Tex-Mex/pop album, "San Antonio." Morales performed for many years with her late sister, Roberta, as the Morales Sisters; this week, she's releasing "El Amor No Es Cobarde," a four-song Spanish-language EP produced by David Garza. Nuevo leaders Dante Schwebel and David Jimenez both grew up in the Rio Grande Valley; Schwebel played for a while in San Antonio band Hacienda before moving to Nashville, while Jimenez has become increasingly active in Austin over the past couple of years. Nuevo's self-titled debut album of music the band calls "Tejano soul" was one Austin's best releases of 2021. $30-$200. 7 p.m. 04center.com.

Santiago Jimenez Jr., Conjunto Los Pinkys at Antone's

If San Antonio's Flaco Jimenez is a living legend of the accordion, his younger brother, Santiago Jimenez Jr., isn't far behind. President Barack Obama awarded him the National Medal of Arts in 2015. Santiago is releasing a new album this month called "Still Kicking!" on Austin musician Jesse Dayton's new label Hardcharger, and this show will serve as an Austin record release. Also on the bill are longtime Central Texas favorites Conjunto Los Pinkys, featuring accordionist Ysidro Samilpa. $19. 8 p.m. antonesnightclub.com.

Cinco de Mayo Cumbia Night at Hotel Vegas

A style of dance music rooted in Colombia, cumbia has gained a foothold in Austin thanks to efforts such as Kiko Villamizar's recently opened Casa de Cultura in South Austin. Hotel Vegas occasionally presents cumbia nights, and they've got a big one lined up for Cinco de Mayo, with performances by ADLK Hermanos Flores and La Union De La Cumbia, plus DJ Guira King spinning records. 10 p.m. $10. The action spills over to the bar's patio, with free admission plus free tacos starting at 5 p.m. and music from DJ Ulovei. texashotelvegas.com.

'A Night of Cumbia' at ABGB

Can't get enough cumbia? There's more for Cinco de Mayo at South Austin bar and pizza joint ABGB, which will be adding fish and shrimp ceviche to the menu for this free night of music and merriment from Organizacion Kumbiambera. 8 p.m. theabgb.com.

La Banda Besitos, El Combo Oscuro, Mala Nota at Far Out Lounge

The large outdoor yard at Far Out should be an ideal space for a Cinco de Mayo party that features three acts with different takes on Latin sounds. La Banda Besitos features singer Jennifer D'Spain leading a crew that pays tribute to Selena and others. El Combo Oscuro mixes elements of cumbia, salsa, merengue and more with a touch of Texas psychedelia to create a highly danceable groove. Mala Nota features singer-keyboardist Guillermo Azpeitia, who spent time busking in Latin America before returning to Austin and forming a band. $10. 6 p.m. doors. thefaroutaustin.com.