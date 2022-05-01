The soul of a star: Austin's music family remembers Daniel Sahad of Nané

In the days after Daniel Sahad died, his closest friends gathered daily. They cooked comfort foods like short ribs and lasagna. They shared memories. They watched stupid movies. Occasionally, they listened to music, but it was “mostly talking and hanging out and just realizing that we were hurting and needed to be together,” said Ian Green, who co-founded the supersonic funk and soul ensemble Nané with Sahad shortly after the two men graduated from the University of Texas.

Sahad's sudden death on April 10, just two and a half weeks after his 29th birthday, tore a hole in the heart of Austin’s music community. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Nané played their debut gig just over three years ago, and Sahad’s carefully crafted rollout propelled the band to rapid success.

“I was completely convinced that they were going to be the biggest band to ever come from Austin,” Stephanie Bergara, lead singer of the Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda, said the week after Sahad’s death.

His knack for revelatory singalongs combined with his magnetic personality won thousands of fans for the band. He was a bombastic frontman with an abundance of charisma and curls. He treated every human interaction as a potential friendship and was known around town for his excellent bear hugs.

That energy translated onstage.

He believed in the power of song. He wanted to move people. He wanted to share an experience with the audience, to give them a piece of himself.

Sahad didn’t just perform for the front row, the people he could see, singer-songwriter Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child and Sir Woman said. He sang for his bandmates, for the other bands on the bill. He sang for the door guy.

“He could reach everyone in the room, and that was really inspiring to watch,” she said.

“It was from a genuine place and not from a place of showmanship or anything. It was actually, completely, 100% love,” Green said.

Nané had just wrapped a large-venue national tour opening for New Orleans funk band Galactic. They were deep into the writing process for their second album and weeks away from signing a record deal.

“The sky was the limit,” said Adrian Quesada, guitarist and producer for Austin’s Black Pumas.

“The level of musical maturity that he was writing and speaking from was absolutely next level.”

‘We all love each other’

On Nané’s triumphant 2020 self-titled debut album, Sahad’s voice soars over funky riffs and exuberant polyrhythms. He coaxes the listener into quiet love songs with sweet falsetto, then sweeps them up in outpourings of emotion that rock the body and shake the soul.

As the band went into the studio in 2019, drummer John Speice, who produced the album, marveled at what a “low-key musical genius” Sahad already was.

They laid down the tracks at Quesada’s Electric Deluxe Recorders.

“I was completely floored with them in the studio,” Quesada said. “That debut sounds like somebody's fourth album, you know, it's so amazing.”

The music now feels secondary, Green said. “The human connection, the people that he talked to in person and made feel special after shows, that stuff is what people remember,” he said.

Sahad believed welcoming fans into his musical world was an act of hospitality.

When you rocked with Nané, you became family. The band’s moniker is Sahad's familial nickname, a term of endearment bestowed upon him by relatives in the Dominican Republic. Sharing that sense of intimacy with strangers was a deliberate decision.

“It really was, ‘I want to invite you into this community that I'm creating. And we're going to have a great time,’” Green said.

“Daniel’s art extended beyond his songwriting and performances,” Kate Robberson from the band Ley Line said. He took a creative approach to every facet of the music scene. “It was in the way he collaborated, the vision he had for bringing community together,” she said.

Juwan Elcock’s band Blk Odyssy skyrocketed through the Austin music scene on a parallel path to Nané, and Elcock (who performs as Sam Houston) initially sized up Sahad as a possible rival. Each man had labeled himself Austin’s next breakout, and Nané was moving serious tickets.

One night, Elcock dropped by a Nané show, and the whole crowd was singing along to “Always On My Mind.” They knew every word. Every word.

But if Elcock felt any animosity, it melted away the moment he met Sahad. “We had such a warm embrace, and I just felt so drawn to him as a person,” he said.

“One thing that I think is really beautiful about this musical community, in particular, is we all love each other,” Wilson said. “We're all on each other's records. We all do co-writes. We all tour together. We all switch out who headlines.” She thinks Sahad, who was open to creating with anyone, was “the greatest example of that.”

If Sahad had a night off, he was out at a friend’s show. Wilson believes the best way to honor his legacy is to keep that kind of energy in the scene, to “support each other as much as possible all the time,” she said

‘He wanted to make people’s lives better’

As fellow band leaders, Sahad and Bergara loved to talk shop, sharing intel on regional markets and touring strategies. They spoke the same language about “how much of our lives and how much of ourselves we're investing into making this happen,” she said.

They were also on the same page about paying band members.

“He would never ask people to contribute musically for free, and that is a powerful legacy to leave behind for us,” Emilie Basez from Ley Line said.

“When my vinyls came out, he bought two of them and asked me and (Blk Odyssy guitarist Alejandro Rios) to sign them,” Elcock said.

“He wanted to make people's lives better,” Green said.

He did it through being a great friend, through listening, taking people he cared about to dinner, offering advice.

He also did it through music. The sincere love that informed all his interactions with people drove his confidence as a performer.

“It never came from a place of 'I deserve this,' or arrogance or anything. It was more, ‘I'm putting it out there because I feel it so strong and I want you to feel it too,’” Green said.

When fans approached him in public, he was “so humbled and gracious, and just like, ‘Thank you so much for supporting our literal dreams,’” Green said.

‘You could spot him a mile away’

“I'm kind of allowing myself to realize my passion at a later time in life, and doing everything I can to catch up to what my ideal self will be in this industry,” Sahad told the Statesman shortly before his band dropped their debut album in November 2020.

He worked at a pace that was “quite astonishing to see, and really inspiring,” Green said.

“Dan was pretty much always creating in his mind, whether it was music, whether it was some kind of idea on how we can release a single, or artists to collaborate with, or a show that he wanted to make extra special,” he said.

The man never stopped, even when he was sleeping.

“He'd hear things at 4 a.m. and sing into his phone,” Green said.

Sahad did a stint as the brand manager for the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise. The job was one of several that gave him experience working in film and insights about digital marketing.

Wilson met Sahad while he was working for the video company Onion Creek Productions. For years, she thought of him as a dear friend and colleague who worked in film until one day on a Sir Woman shoot, he sat down at the piano and blew her mind with a John Legend cover.

“He was not hiding that talent, but just like, quietly sitting on it,” Wilson said.

Sahad was like a sponge on the set and in the studio. “He was so hard-working and so curious, and so good at so many different things,” said Brownout singer Alex Marrero, who coached Sahad on vocals and drums.

He was serious about running his band like a business.

“Pretty much everything we did in that regard was very deliberate,” Green said.

“We rose quickly, because it was engineered on the way in,” Sahad said in 2020. “We had these 10 songs with a tux on, you know, everything was buttoned up. We had a sound that John (Speice) helped us develop. We had a look.”

“The way he dressed and carried himself, you could spot him a mile away,” Quesada said.

Sahad was an exceptional showman with a sharp mind, “a numbers guy who can also tear the roof off the place,” Green said.

“Watching him finally explode like that creatively and show everybody what he was really made of was just beautiful,” Wilson said.

“I have never experienced someone with such dedication and passion, and I don't think I ever will again,” Green said.

‘A super star, running after his dreams like a lion’

“I thought (Nané) got kind of robbed by the pandemic,” Rick McNulty, music director for KUTX 98.9 FM, said the day after Sahad died. Austin’s public radio station became early champions of Nané based on the strength of singles like “Always On My Mind,” which McNulty called a “perfect little pop song.” South by Southwest 2020 should have been the band’s “debutante ball,” he said.

But the band made smart moves during lockdown, using video to drive excitement about their work. The first socially distanced show Empire Control Room and Garage hosted was a seated affair with Sir Woman and Nané. It sold out handily, and the club continued doing shows with Sahad and his crew.

“They helped us get through the pandemic,” club owner Steve Sternschein said.

As the world began to emerge from pandemic restrictions, Nané’s career took flight. In August 2021, they played Q2 Stadium during an Austin FC game. In September, they logged a sensational HAAM Day performance on the new amphitheater stage at Waterloo Greenway. Later that month, they played the Scoot Inn. It was their first full capacity show since the pandemic, and the ecstatic feeling of facing a crowd was amplified by the fact that the band finished shooting a scene for the Netflix reality show “Twentysomethings” 30 minutes before they hit the stage.

The following month, Nané drew a huge crowd for their opening set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

“I honestly thought it was crazy to see that many people there that early. I’m so grateful,” Sahad told the Statesman backstage in the media area.

For New Year’s Eve 2021, he booked a blowout bash with Blk Odyssy at Empire. The theme was "Welcome to the Jungle." He tapped Robberson and Basez from Ley Line for backup vocals, and when the women showed up, Sahad’s whole friend crew was decking the club in greenery.

“Before the set, we went back into the green room, and he was so seriously focused preparing himself for the show that I was kind of shocked,” Basez said. “Next thing you know, he’s on stage in a white fringe suit decorated by Fort Lonesome. I thought, ‘This guy is seriously a super star, running after his dreams like a lion.’”

A deeper story to tell

Green and Sahad began working with Elcock on their second album in early 2021.

“Nané came to me, because I had this super conscious record,” Elcock said. Listening to Blk Odyssy’s stunning debut convinced Sahad he had a deeper story to tell. He wanted to speak about his heritage. He told Elcock about how his grandparents fought in the Dominican Civil War.

Family was so important to Sahad that he initially resisted the calling to become an artist. A child of immigrants, he felt obligated to honor his parents with a sensible career.

Eventually, he gave in.

“I started realizing that it was bursting out within me. And then there just came a point in time where it was undeniable and I had to pursue music,” Sahad told the Statesman in 2020.

His parents became his biggest supporters. When the City of Austin declared April 7 to be Nané Day, his mother beamed with pride during the performance at City Hall.

Sonically, the material Elcock was developing with Sahad reflected his familial homeland. It was on a wave of “Latin tribal but mixed with deep, almost D'Angelo kind of soul,” Elcock said.

He was ready for people to hear Sahad in a “different light.”

“The new stuff that we were going to work on just felt so good with his voice,” he said.

As the shock of Sahad’s death settled in across the Austin music scene, a dominant narrative centered on the feeling that Sahad was about to be a star. Chaka Mahone, half of the rap duo Riders Against the Storm, objects to that characterization.

The world didn't have a chance to collectively recognize it. He didn't get ”that Black Pumas moment yet” or “whatever it is that people think validates you as a star,” Mahone said. But in his mind, the truth is evident:

“He is a star, and that was validated through everything that he did.”

‘They live with you forever’

Sahad’s funeral on April 18 in Kyle drew a capacity crowd, with friends spilling out the front of the building.

Though the ceremony was marked by the grief and disbelief of a community that is just beginning to heal, “every story that was shared was either something beautiful, or something funny, and there was just a real sense (that) this feeling that Dan gave us will last even though he's not there,” Green said.

“I've lost a few friends in the last couple of years,” Mahone said. Through the process of grieving, he’s come to understand “they don't really die, you know, they live with you forever.”

That always sounded like a cliché to Green, but following Sahad’s death, his friend has been with him.

“He had a presence in a room that you felt, a comforting presence,” Green said.

On May 6, Sahad’s friends and collaborators, including Elcock’s band Blk Odyssy and Wilson’s band Sir Woman, will play a tribute show at Empire. The show is free with a $10 suggested donation. Money collected will be used to start a scholarship fund in Sahad's name.

“I know he'd want the celebration. He was that kind of person,” Green said. Sahad had an incredible laugh. He was full of life and joy.

Five days after Sahad died, Green picked up his guitar for the first time. “I thought it would be awful, but it was actually kind of nice,” he said.

“And I know he'd be like, ‘Yeah, of course it is, you idiot. … Just because I'm not around doesn't mean you get to stop doing what you love.’”

A celebration of life for Daniel Sahad

Sahad's friends and collaborators, including the bands Blk Odyssy, Sir Woman and Bright Light Social Hour, will gather to honor his life on May 6 at Empire Control Room and Garage. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. It is free to attend, but the club is suggesting a $10 donation. Money collected will be used to start a scholarship fund in Sahad's name. More information at empireatx.com.