Celebrate the life of Nané frontman Daniel Sahad with Sir Woman, Blk Odyssy at Empire

The Austin music scene is still reeling from the April 10 death of rising Austin music star, Daniel Sahad, the charismatic frontman of the funk and soul band Nané.

On May 6, a group of Sahad's friends and collaborators will gather at Empire Control Room and Garage to celebrate his life. The roster includes Blk Odyssy and Sir Woman, two bands who came up through the Austin music scene on parallel paths to Nané. Bright Light Social Hour, Animals on TV, Quentin and the Positives and James Robinson are also on the bill.

The show is free to attend, but the club is suggesting a $10 donation. Money collected will be used to start a scholarship fund in Sahad's name.

Sahad was known around town for both his powerful voice and the easy warmth he projected.

"He came into every human interaction with that mindset of like, 'This is my best friend, or definitely could be my best friend," Ian Green, guitarist and co-founder of Nané, said.

Sahad had an exuberant personality with a booming laugh. Green believes he would want the people who loved him to gather in celebration.

"I know he wants us to have a good time. He wants us to go to Empire. He wants us to tell the funny stories and to laugh," he said.

