The Who, HAIM, a conjunto festival and more live music in Austin this week

Here are our top live music options in the Austin area for April 28-May 4.

Friday: My Morning Jacket, Madison Cunningham at Waterloo Park

After gradually building a sizable audience with six albums from 1999 to 2011, My Morning Jacket noticeably slowed down over the past decade, releasing just 2015’s acclaimed “The Waterfall” plus a subsequent set of “Waterfall” outtakes in 2020. It wasn’t necessarily clear the Kentucky band would continue, especially since leader Jim James issued several solo albums during that stretch. But MMJ returned last fall with a self-titled album that re-established the band’s reputation for merging indie-rock with psych-tinged folk and country. Opening act Madison Cunningham, a Southern California singer-songwriter, earned a Grammy nomination for her latest release. $38-$202. 7 p.m. waterloogreenway.org. — P.B.

Friday-Saturday: George Strait, Willie Nelson at Moody Center

Though the new University of Texas arena’s first shows were April 20-21 with John Mayer, this Texas-themed triple bill is billed as Moody Center’s official grand opening bash. It’s also a two-day 89th birthday party for Willie, which is fitting given that he was born just before midnight on April 29, 1933, but his birthday was recorded on his birth certificate as April 30. It’s a rare treat to have Nelson and Poteet native Strait, who’s had more chart-topping country hits than any other artist, on the same bill. (King George will turn 70 in May.) Opening both nights is the San Marcos-based Randy Rogers Band. This show ain’t cheap; upper-level tickets start at $375, with stage-side seats going as high as $3,000. 7:30 p.m. moodycenteratx.com. — P.B.

Friday-Sunday: Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival

It’s hard to imagine a better way to dive into the Tex-Mex musical melting pot than this annual event, which returns from two years of absence during the pandemic for another weekend run of free, all-ages shows at three different local venues. The fest begins Friday at Central Machine Works with current Texas State Musician Eva Ybarra and her group Conjunto Siempre, plus Mark Weber y Los Cuernos and Conjunto Los Pinkys (7 to 10 p.m.). The action shifts to the Far Out Lounge on Saturday with Conjunto Puro Corazon, David Martinez y Conjunto X, Los Texas Wranglers, Joe Zimmerle y Su Conjunto with Brenda Martinez, and Joe Mercado y Los Cuatro Texas Exitos (6 to 11 p.m.). The grand finale on Sunday at Stubb’s features Roger Arocha y Su Conjunto, Cecilia & the Broken Hearts, Conjunto Baraja de Oro, Johnny Degollado y JJ Barrera, Rene Joslin y Los Favoritos, Chano Cadena y Su Conjunto, Ernesto Cadena y Conjunto Impulso with Ernesto Cadena Sr., Gilberto Perez Jr y Su Conjunto, and Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez with Johnny Hernandez (3 to 10 p.m.). ranchoalegre.org. — P.B.

Saturday: Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram at ACL Live

The 23-year-old blues guitarist shaped his sound at the Delta Blues Museum in hometown Clarksdale, Mississippi, where he took guitar lessons as a child. With a deep voice, an intuitive approach to phrasing and a knack for coaxing emotion from his six-string, he has become one of the leading voices in the new generation of blues players. Earlier this month, Ingram won his first Grammy, taking home the contemporary blues album award for his 2021 release, “662.” Maggie Rose opens. $25-$45. 7:30 p.m. acl-live.com. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Buffalo Hunt album release at Parish

Two new things to celebrate here. First, there’s “Ambitions of Ambiguity,” the Nine Mile Records debut album of local band Buffalo Hunt. Musician-actress Stephanie Hunt, known for her roles in “Friday Night Lights” and “Californication” as well as the musical duo Nancy & Beth with Megan Mullally, has made an intriguingly eclectic album with an impressive cast of collaborators including her fiancé Shakey Graves. Also helping out: Dallas/Austin band Texas Gentlemen, who’ll open this show along with Carrie Fussell of Calliope Musicals. And then there’s the new location of the Parish, which recently moved from Sixth Street to the former site of the North Door at 501 Brushy St. $12. 9 p.m. parishaustin.com. — P.B.

Sunday: Snow tha Product at Emo’s

Raised by undocumented immigrants in California, the artist born Claudia Alexandra Feliciano has spent a decade steadily rising through the ranks to become the head chingona in charge of the Latinx hip-hop underground. Rapping in English and Spanish, she slips hard topics like immigration and social justice into rowdy, ratchet rap shows. $27. 7 p.m. emosaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Tuesday: The Who at Moody Center

Roger Daltrey is 78 and Pete Townshend is 76, so hopes to die before they got old didn’t pan out. Still, if you went to see The Who at the Erwin Center in 2015, you know that these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers still have a lot left in the tank. The touring lineup includes Pete’s brother, Simon Townshend, on guitar and drummer Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr. Expect strings, too: The Moody Center site notes that the tour stops will feature “some of the finest orchestras in the U.S. and Canada.” $41-$302. 7:30 p.m. moodycenteratx.com. — P.B.

Tuesday: Rosanne Cash at Paramount Theatre

Being Johnny Cash’s daughter may have helped in terms of name recognition, but it was clear that Rosanne had the goods as a singer-songwriter from the moment her breakthrough single, “Seven Year Ache,” hit the airwaves in 1981. Across four-plus decades, she’s released 14 albums and won four Grammys, winning wide acclaim for her incisive songwriting set to richly melodic acoustic-based arrangements. Tickets for the originally scheduled Feb. 15 show will be honored. $30-$75. 8 p.m. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Wednesday: HAIM at Waterloo Park

Sisters Alana, Danielle and Este formed the band that carries their surname in California in 2007. During the South by Southwest Music Festival in 2012, their career began to pick up steam, as the alt-rock trio piqued the interest of industry insiders and tastemakers. The following year, they won the inaugural Grulke Prize for developing U.S. act. Now, with three albums, a slew of hit singles and a movie (“Licorice Pizza”) under their belts, they return to remind us that family ties can create powerful rock synergy on one of Austin’s biggest stages. Faye Webster opens. $47.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. waterloogreenway.org. — D.S.S.

