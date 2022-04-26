Michael Bublé coming to Moody Center after canceling last Austin show over COVID-19 rules

Canadian pop singer Michael Bublé will bring the tour for his new album "Higher" to the Moody Center on Sept. 14, finally giving Austin audiences a chance to see him perform after a show scheduled for last September at the Erwin Center was canceled over the venue's unwillingness to accommodate the COVID-19 protocols he'd requested.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 6 via moodycenteratx.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. The Austin show is in the middle of a 27-city run from August to October that also includes Texas stops in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Related:We saw John Mayer at the Moody Center's opening night; here's what the new Austin venue is like

Bublé's 2021 Erwin Center show had been rescheduled from an initially planned 2020 performance that was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. He decided to cancel altogether a week ahead of last year's concert date.

"I am really sorry because I have always loved performing there," Bublé said in a statement at the time, explaining that he'd put protocols in place for his entire tour that included proof-of-vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

"Though we tried, I was sadly unable to facilitate this for my Austin show," his statement continued. "There was no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and my heart wouldn't allow it."

More Austin concerts:Lizzo's Special Tour coming to Austin's Moody Center in October. Here's how to get tickets

Tuesday's announcement of Bublé's Moody Center concert made no mention of COVID-19 protocols for this year's tour. Venue representatives have said the new venue will have greater flexibility to accommodate artists' COVID-19 safety measures than the Erwin Center did. More details are at a "safety and sanitation" page on the Moody Center website.