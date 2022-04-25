Lizzo's Special Tour coming to Austin's Moody Center in October. Here's how to get tickets

Spring has sprung and everything is coming up Lizzo. Over the past month and a half, the head Big Grrrl in charge has celebrated the debut of her hit Amazon streaming show, "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"; pulled double duty on "Saturday Night Live" as host and musical guest; launched a new line of shapewear; and put the finishing touches on her new album "Special," which is set to drop on July 15.

On Monday, she announced an extensive North American arena tour that includes stops in Austin, Houston and Dallas. It arrives on Oct. 25 at the Moody Center in Austin. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 29 via ticketmaster.com.

The international priestess of self-love was last in Austin in March, when she dropped by South by Southwest to participate in a keynote conversation about the new TV show. In a lively 45-minute conversation with "The Breakfast Club’s" Angela Yee, Lizzo broke down her feelings about everything from Texas politics to the healing power of twerking.

In true Lizzo fashion, she also gifted fest-goers with hair-dos and fancy nails at one of the festival's most popular activations.

If you're planning to go to the show, get those clicking fingers ready. The last time Lizzo performed in Austin, she said, the biggest (expletive) crowd she's ever seen in her life showed up for her Austin City Limits Music Festival set.

Atlanta rapper Latto will open for Lizzo on the tour. More info at moodycenteratx.com.