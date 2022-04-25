Top-selling Colombian artist Karol G to play UT's Moody Center in October

Chart-topping Latin/reggaeton musician Karol G will perform at the University of Texas' new Moody Center in October, the venue announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday via karolgmusic.com, with presale events starting at noon on Tuesday. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Karol G — the stage name of Medellín, Colombia, native Carolina Giraldo Navarro — played at last year's Austin City Limits Music Festival. In a review for the American-Statesman, writer Ramon Ramirez described her set as "a hypnotic neon-green light show that seemed futuristic in its pan-American interpretations of hip-hop."

Her 2021 release, "KG0516," topped Billboard's U.S. Latin albums chart and was nominated for best música urbana album at this year's Grammy Awards. Karol G won best new artist at the 2018 Latin Grammys after releasing her debut album, "Unstoppable," in 2017.

The Austin appearance is one of four Texas shows for Karol G. She'll also perform in Houston, Dallas and the Rio Grande border town of Hidalgo near McAllen. The full tour includes 30 stops in September and October.