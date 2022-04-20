Bon Jovi, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, Billy Strings and more live music in Austin this week

Here are our top live music options in the Austin area for April 21-27.

Thursday: H.E.R. at Waterloo Park

More than just a singer, the 24-year-old R&B artist flexes an astonishing range of skills in her live shows. She seamlessly switches instruments throughout her sets, laying down melody on keys, fierce licks on guitar, bubbling grooves on bass and tasteful beats on the drum kit. Best known for sultry love duets with the likes of Bryson Tiller and Daniel Caesar, the Grammy-winning singer is adept at using the framework of a love song to explore the nuances of hard-won self-discovery. $32.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. waterloogreenway.org. — D.S.S.

Thursday: Shinglers at Little Darlin'

Austin's many outdoor music venues have been a godsend during the pandemic, offering safer spots to gather and hear local acts. Just off South Congress Avenue near William Cannon Drive is Little Darlin', which operates as a restaurant inside but features a large courtyard that's perfect for casual shows. We stopped by there last week for the second of four Thursdays in April by the Shinglers, a country quartet that formed just before the pandemic and released an impressive debut album last year. The place was fairly packed, indicating the quality of both the band and the venue. There's two more chances to catch them in April. Free. 8 p.m. thelittledarlin.com. — P.B.

More:Robert Plant & Alison Krauss coming to Austin's Waterloo Park in September

Thursday-Sunday: Old Settler's Music Festival

For its first spring festival in 2019, Old Settler’s has added an “artist-in-residence” designation, and it’s a good one: Bluegrass legend Del McCoury, who’s played the festival several times over the years. Also in the lineup are JJ Grey & Mofro, Railroad Earth, Galactic, Leftover Salmon, American Aquarium, Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jimenez and Peter Rowan, the Suffers, Sir Woman, Brownout and Shinyribs. Thursday and Sunday feature music on the smaller campground stage at the fest’s property just south of Lockhart; two larger stages run all day Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets range from $70 to $255, with add-ons for camping and VIP available. oldsettlersmusicfest.org. — P.B.

Friday: Billy Strings at Waterloo Park

Still in his 20s, new-school bluegrasser Strings emerged from Michigan over the past decade to become one of the top draws in Americana music, thanks to a high-energy live show that has attracted fans from jam-band and indie-punk realms. He followed up his Grammy-winning 2019 album “Home” with last year’s acclaimed “Renewal.” $58-$110. 8:30 p.m. waterloogreenway.org. — P.B.

More:Reggaeton king Daddy Yankee brings his farewell tour to Austin's Moody Center

Saturday: Dayglow, Surfaces at Feels So Good Records

Two fast-rising pop bands from Central Texas, Austin's Dayglow and College Station's Surfaces both played last year's Austin City Limits Music Festival. They're teaming up for this 7:30 p.m. show at a South Austin record shop (211 E. Alpine Road) presented by audio equipment company Bose. Admission is free but requires RSVP at boseinaustin.rsvpify.com; tickets do not guarantee entry to the first-come, first-admitted event. — P.B.

Saturday: Bon Jovi at Moody Center

The New Jersey band’s most recent album, “2020,” finds Jon Bon Jovi and crew in a reflective mood, creating earnest rock songs about reaching your own potential (“Limitless”) and the profound challenges facing our country today (“American Reckoning”) alongside the formulaic clichés repurposed as arena anthems that have always been their bread and butter (“Beautiful Drug”). Bon Jovi, who just turned 60 last month, is the only remaining original member of the group. The set list from the early tour dates is liberally sprinkled with your favorite hits, but reports indicate that the hair metal titan, who was forced to cancel some dates due to COVID last year, might not be at full vocal strength. $129 and up. moodycenteratx.com. — D.S.S.

More:Here's what you need to know about UT's new Moody Center in Austin

Tuesday: Robert Finley at 3Ten

Austinites got introduced to Finley a few years ago when the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach brought him out as a special guest at an “Austin City Limits” TV taping. The 68-year-old bluesman has had a late-career resurgence with records on Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. The latest, last year’s “Sharecropper’s Son,” deals with Finley’s childhood in rural Louisiana. $20-$23. 8 p.m. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.

Wednesday: Justin Bieber at Moody Center

The teen sensation turned 20-something bad boy turned redemption-rocking man of faith rolls into town for what appears to be his first Austin concert. (It is certainly priced like a once in a lifetime experience.) The tour is centered around Bieber’s pandemic release “Justice,” a sprawling release that explored a wide sonic palette, but recent set lists have also mixed in early bops like “Baby” and “Boyfriend.” According to reports from recent shows, the global superstar has also taken preach and praise breaks to share his renewed faith with his Beliebers. Jaden (Smith), Eddie Benjamin and Teo open. $298 and up. 7:30 p.m. moodycenteratx.com. — D.S.S.