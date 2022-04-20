Texas task force: Universal permitting standard could prevent tragedy like Astroworld

In response to deaths at last year's Astroworld Festival, a state task force on Tuesday recommended that Texas create a universal event permitting process and promoters increase safety planning

Ten people were fatally injured and hundreds of others were hurt during artist Travis Scott's Nov. 5 set at the Houston festival. The crowd at the concert, which included people without tickets who breached the festival's entrance, surged during Scott's show, causing some to become trapped.

Gov. Greg Abbott formed the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety in response to the incident. The group sent its findings to Abbott on Tuesday and also made the report available to available to the public via the Texas Music Office website.

Related story:How have Austin music festivals handled crowd safety?

Abbott said in a statement on Nov. 10 that the task force was meant "to ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again."

Scoremore Productions, founded in Austin and a subsidiary of Live Nation Concerts, hosted Scott's performance in a parking lot structure at NRG Stadium.

Concert, festival, venue, safety and law enforcement officials from all over the state took part in the task force, including representatives from South by Southwest and C3 Presents in Austin. Live Nation also has a controlling stake in C3 Presents.

Here are some of the highlights from the task force's recommendations.

Austin music's 2021 in review:'People don't know what tomorrow's going to bring'

Permit processes should be more consistent, the task force said.

Astroworld, according to the official report, did not obtain the proper permits for its event.

The task force found that event permit requirements are inconsistent across the state, and some event officials don't bother to go through the official permitting processes.

Event promoters also may not be aware of permit requirements, and others provide false information on applications, law enforcement officials on the task force said. The task force suggested the creation of a universal permitting template that would include a standardized checklist for county judges.

The task force also suggested making the public aware of permit requirements and penalties.

Austin arts news:Free Shakespeare at Zilker Park returns in May with 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Harris County had jurisdiction over permitting requirements for Astroworld, but Houston police and firefighters responded to the emergency situation at the event.

"A consistent permitting process could have helped established jurisdiction and authority over ultimate event shutdown in the face of a life-threatening event," the task force wrote.

The task force recommended Texas lawmakers consider increasing fines and penalties for permit noncompliance and repeat violations.

Events should have a designated onsite command group, the task force said.

The task force suggested all event officials form a group to be in charge of onsite operations at the event. The group should have the authority and a process to pause or cancel a show if needed, the task force wrote.

In event permit applications, organizers should have to outline "triggers" for pausing or canceling an event because of weather, according to the report. Additionally, the command group could also be in charge of determining which public safety agencies would respond to an emergency ahead of the event.

Austin music news:Touring UT's new Moody Center arena (yes, we talked to Matthew McConaughey)

"Pre-show collaboration with these entities is needed to strengthen communication during a crisis," the task force wrote.

Event organizers should better assess risk, the task force said.

Before an event, planners should identify possible hazards and corresponding responses, and they should have an established communication tree with local first responders, the report recommended.

Event officials should research each artist and checking social media hashtags and artist accounts, the report said. Promoters on the task force recommended reaching out to venues who have hosted an artist before to see what they're like.

Austin arts news:25 things you might not know about Austin Symphony conductor Peter Bay

"Some artists have a documented history of encouraging attendees to disregard public safety. When an artist does this, it could be considered a breach of contract and come with responsibility for any damage to property and people," the task force wrote.

Partnering with artists to encourage safety could also be a useful tactic, the report recommended, because the artist could be "uniquely persuasive for fans."

The final point on the task force's report to Abbott was about having a having one spot for resources associated with event safety. Resource documents that the task force used to determine their findings now live on Texas Music Office's website. An "event production guide" can be found online at: gov.texas.gov.