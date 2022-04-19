Wu-Tang Clan and Nas bringing a little bit of New York to Austin this fall

They ain't nothing to ... well, you know.

If you're in the mood for some Wu-Tang Clan, the hip-hop collective and fellow rap star Nas are bringing their NY State of Mind tour to Austin this fall. The artists will play Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas on Sept. 25.

Nas and Wu-Tang Clan — RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna, and formerly, the late Ol' Dirty Bastard — are titans of the 1990s East Coast rap scene.

In 2019, Nas played the same venue in Austin along with soul queen Mary J. Blige; Wu-Tang Clan came to ACL Live that year.

Tickets to the Sept. 25 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 26 via livenation.com. There will be a presale event for American Express card-holders starting Tuesday and running through Monday.

