Here's what you need to know about UT's new Moody Center in Austin

The University of Texas' new Moody Center arena opens this week with Wednesday-Thursday shows by John Mayer and a Saturday concert by Bon Jovi.

Here's a look at what to expect if you attend.

Electronic tickets

The Moody Center does not deal in paper tickets. All tickets will be sent electronically and presented via mobile device for entry; more details are at the box office page on the venue’s website.

The venue's box office and will call is at the southwest corner of the building, near the intersection of Robert Dedman Drive and 20th Street. Photo ID is required. Will call opens two hours before show time.

Cashless venue

Cash will not be used for transactions at concessions stations inside the arena. All major credit cards will be accepted, along with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Parking for events at the Moody Center

Pay-to-park garages available for Moody Center events include Manor Garage, directly north of the arena, and Trinity Garage at 1815 Trinity St., a couple of blocks south. More details, plus an option to pre-purchase parking, are available on the venue's website. There's a cost for the convenience: Pre-purchase options at the Manor and Trinity garages for the arena's first week of shows are $62 and $38, respectively.

Also available for parking is the East Campus Garage next to Disch-Falk Field on the east side of Interstate 35. Concertgoers can walk across the MLK overpass to the Moody’s southeast entrance.

Four other state parking garages along Trinity Street and San Jacinto Boulevard — Garages B, G, Q and R — also will be available for some Moody shows.

Garages open for Moody Center parking at 6 p.m.

Ride-hailing dropoff/pickup

For ride-hailing services, the venue suggests dropoff and pickup at Red River Street and East Martin Luther King Boulevard, about two blocks from the west entrance, or on the east side of the Erwin Center along the Interstate 35 service road between 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A VIP and ADA dropoff spot is located at the northeast corner of the venue, just south of Clyde Littlefield Drive.

Where to enter the arena

The Moody Center has two primary entrances. Most attendees likely will use the west doors, which open to the arena’s atrium and main concourse.

A second entrance at the southeast corner of the building brings concertgoers into the arena's upper level.

Upper-level terrace at UT's arena

The crown jewel of the top level, and perhaps of the entire facility, is an open-air terrace along the west side of the building that offers commanding views of the Capitol and downtown, as well as the UT tower and campus.

The building’s signature architectural element, an overhanging wooden canopy that extends beyond the walls of the building, shades the terrace.

What food and drink is there to eat and drink at the Moody Center?

Lower level: Stubb's Bar-B-Q, Tony C's Pizza, Koko's Bavarian, Big Chicken, Austin Hot Links, Gelato, Moontower Market, Tito's Handmade Vodtka, Milagro Tequila, Hennessy.

Upper level: Right on 'Cue Tacos, Dig Vegetarian Grill, ATX Street Eats, Congress Avenue Canteen.

Private-club areas

The Dell Technologies Club and the Indeed Club run along the north and south sides of the lower level. The "ultra premium" Möet & Chandon Imperial Lounge is at the east end of the lower level. At the floor level is another private space, the Germania Insurance Club.

Between the lower and upper levels of the arena is a suite level, which features dozens of private suites with lounge rooms and bar areas plus extra-comfortable seats.

What is the Moody Center's capacity?

The Moody Center will hold about 15,000 concertgoers for music events. A retractable ceiling will cover the upper deck for basketball games, creating a more intimate 10,000-capacity space.

More upcoming shows at the Moody Center

Beyond this week's first events, the Moody Center has dozens of concerts booked for the spring, summer and fall, including these shows in April and May:

April 27: Justin Bieber

April 29-30: Grand-opening bash with George Strait, Willie Nelson and Randy Rogers

May 3: The Who

May 7: iHeartCountry Fest with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and more

May 11: Dave Matthews Band

May 19-20: The Eagles

May 25: Jack White

A full list of all concerts is at moodycenteratx.com/events. More facts and FAQs are at moodycenteratx.com/a-z-guide.