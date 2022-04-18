Reggaeton king Daddy Yankee brings his farewell tour to Austin's Moody Center

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Daddy Yankee posted a heartfelt message on his website announcing his retirement from the music industry on March 24. He also dropped what he calls his final studio album, "Legendaddy," his first release in 10 years.

He described the new record as "all the styles that have defined me in one single album,” in a news release.

As a going away gift to his fans, he promised "my best production" for his farewell tour, “La Ultima Vuelta” (the Final Round).

The tour hits Austin with a stop at the brand new Moody Center on December 15. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at moodycenteratx.com.

For subscribers:Touring UT's new Moody Center arena (yes, we talked to Matthew McConaughey)

It is the first concert on the new venue's roster headlined by a Latin artist.

Daddy Yankee, whose 2004 hit single "Gasolina" helped make the Latin urban music form Reggaeton a global phenomenon, last played Austin in 2019 when he stopped by the Austin360 Amphitheater.

He turned 45 in February.

More on Moody:Here's what you need to know about UT's new Moody Center in Austin