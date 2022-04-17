7 free Austin concerts and festivals to hit up this spring and summer

Spring is here, and summer is coming. In the Live Music Capital of the World, that means music is coming. Lots and lots and lots of it.

Need more music to help cool you down, but without a big price tag? Here are some free music options this spring and summer. Find even more concerts our full Austin360 Spring-Summer Concert Guide at Austin360.com.

KUTX Rock the Park

The family-friendly music series from Austin's NPR affiliate still has two spring installments on the books. Each show pairs an artist with youth appeal with an act for the whole family. On May 13, motivational speaker and hip-hop artist SaulPaul appears alongside Bavu Blakes’ Classic Hip-hop Live. On June 3, singer-songwriter Joe McDermott opens for Kelsey Wilson’s Sir Woman. Shows begin at 6:45 p.m. on May 13 and 6:30 p.m. on June 3. kutx.org.

Blues on the Green

ACL Radio’s popular summer concert series will return to Zilker Park for four dates this summer hosting two back-to-back shows in June and two more in July. acl-radio.com.

Hot Summer Nights

The Red River Cultural District will celebrate the summer version of Free Week, hosting no-cover shows by local and regional acts throughout the district, on Aug. 4-7. redriverculturaldistrict.org.

Hillside Summer Concert Series

The longest-running outdoor concert series in the city is programmed by the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu Pan American Recreation Center’s community advisory board. For over 60 years, they have been presenting family-friendly gatherings that highlight the neighborhood’s Tejano heritage in the amphitheater at Pan Am Park. Concerts traditionally take place every Tuesday in July. facebook.com/A.B.CantuPanAmericanCommunityAdvisoryBoard.

Austin Symphony Orchestra Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park

From June 5-Aug. 28, the symphony hosts small ensemble performances on the Long Center lawn from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Sunday evening (except July 3). austinsymphony.org.

The Drop-In at the Long Center

The 12-concert series, presented in partnership with ACL Radio, features a diverse lineup of popular and emerging Austin artists. Concerts take place on the Long Center lawn on Thursday nights from May through August. Lineups and RSVP information coming soon. thelongcenter.org.

Pecan Street Festival

The long-running arts festival takes over the Sixth Street District for a two-day street fair featuring arts vendors, food and family activities. The festival programs free music on several stages throughout the event. Spring festival takes place May 7-8. Fall festival is set for Sept. 17-18. pecanstreetfestival.org.