CD Baby DIY Music conference in Austin aims to help indie artists navigate the industry

CD Baby — an artist services platform focused on helping independent musicians navigate publishing, distribution and other aspects of the music industry — brings the seventh edition of their DIY Music conference back to Austin on Aug. 26-28.

The conference is centered around giving emerging artists nuts-and-bolts information, advice, inspiration and networking opportunities. The conference will include sessions on livestreaming, music marketing, social media strategies and more.

The conference will take place at the Downtown Hilton. The lineup of speakers and presenters will be announced later this year. Past speakers have included Questlove, Mary Gauthier and Bob Boilen, who hosts NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts.

More information at diymusiciancon.cdbaby.com.